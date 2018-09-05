Two national groups aimed at electing partisan attorneys general, the Republican Attorneys General Association and Democratic Attorneys General Association, are collectively spending more than $4 million on ads in Wisconsin's race this fall.
The Republican Attorneys General Association is planning a $2.5 million television ad buy. It is kicking off ads this week in support of Attorney General Brad Schimel.
An ad released this week highlights Schimel's efforts to promote school safety and will run for three weeks. "Mothers," features Wisconsin mothers praising the Wisconsin Department of Justice's school safety grant program.
Schimel's "school safety initiative gives local districts the ability to make physical security upgrades and develop mental health programs," said Zack Roday, RAGA's communications director.
Gillian Drummond, spokeswoman for Schimel's opponent, Josh Kaul, panned the ad.
"It's clear that Brad Schimel is in trouble if an NRA-backed special-interest group needs to spend millions to try to convince voters that Schimel has not failed to keep the people of Wisconsin safe," Drummond said.
The Democratic Attorneys General Association also plans to spend $2 million on ads backing Kaul, according its spokeswoman Lizzie Ullmer.