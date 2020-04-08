Parties ready for court battles over COVID-19 coronavirus-era voting rights

Wisconsin stands as national prologue

Tuesday’s presidential primary in Wisconsin was a preview of confusion the court fights can cause. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers tried to delay the election at the last minute on Monday after weeks of failed attempts to get the Legislature to create an all mail-in election, but the conservative-controlled state Supreme Court reversed him in a matter of hours.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Earlier, a federal judge postponed the absentee ballot deadline by a week to accommodate clerks who had been inundated with more than 1 million requests for mail-in votes, only to have the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday night retract the extended deadline, forcing potentially thousands of voters who hadn’t yet received their absentee ballots to choose between not voting and facing health risks at the polls on Tuesday.

The election went on as planned — although Milwaukee opened just five of its 180 in-person polling places after hundreds of poll workers declined to show up. Voters cast ballots while wearing protective masks and stood in long lines, trying to keep a safe distance so as not to spread or catch the virus that has killed 92 people in the state.

Rules vary by state