Partial recount to get underway in Dane, Milwaukee counties as court battle looms

Conducting recounts

Both Dane and Milwaukee counties are expected to begin their recounts Friday, although Dane County won't begin actually tallying votes until Saturday, after they've conducted a public test of the electronic voting machines.

Milwaukee officials said they plan to finish the recount Wednesday, while Dane County hasn't yet estimated when it plans to complete its count.

To comply with public health guidance due to COVID-19, Dane County is conducting its recount in the spacious Monona Terrace, while Milwaukee County is conducting its recount in the Wisconsin Center. On Thursday, ballots were delivered to the Monona Terrace and are being guarded by Madison police. The recount will be conducted using machines as opposed to a hand recount to ensure efficiency amid the pandemic.

The Dane County Board of Canvassers will meet at 8 a.m. Friday at Monona Terrace to commence the recount, which will run from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, including weekends but excluding Thanksgiving.