For the first time in decades, Madison is exploring turning the 400 to 600 blocks of State Street into a pedestrian and bicycle mall, with the possibility of a limited pilot program as soon as this summer.

In mid-2022, the Downtown Coordinating Committee asked city staff to study the idea. Since then, staff have been gathering information from city agencies as well as business and neighborhood groups about opportunities to reimagine the space — as well as constraints, such as the need to provide Fire Department access, business deliveries, and access for the disabled.

“We are trying to figure out what’s possible,” city planner Daniel McAuliffe said.

Any pilot program would likely block off the street for part of the time, perhaps afternoons, evenings and weekends. It would have to be done in a way that meets the needs of the Fire Department, which requires a 20-foot-wide fire lane on a thoroughfare lined with many structures without sprinklers, and accommodating deliveries, perhaps on weekday mornings or by devising alternate means.

The possibility of transforming part of State Street has resurfaced because buses will be removed from the 400 to 600 blocks when the city begins to roll out a sweeping Metro Transit redesign in mid-June. Buses will continue to use the 100 to 300 blocks of the street — those closest to Capitol Square — and Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) will operate on those blocks with special stops starting in late 2024.

“The possibilities are immense,” said Jason Ilstrup, president of Downtown Madison Inc. “For the first time in a generation our community has an opportunity to create a State Street where pedestrians are at the center of the street’s design. We have the ability to take best practices from cities across the world and incorporate their ideas into our design, creating a street for everyone.”

“Within this opportunity, though, there are limits,” he said.

The advisory Downtown Coordinating Committee is scheduled to discuss what’s been learned so far and potential next steps at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Madison Municipal Building. It’s unclear if it will seek more information or take votes to trigger a process that would involve a City Council resolution and consideration to do a pilot program.

“This will help educate us,” said Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, a member of the coordinating committee, adding that he’d like to have a pilot program in place soon after buses are removed.

Advantages, constraints

A pilot program could lead to a third incarnation of the state’s most famed street, although a permanent change must resolve added questions of financing, design and timing.

The city converted State Street from a regular traffic street with parking to a transit/pedestrian mall in phases in the 1970s and early 1980s, fully reconstructing it between 2004 and 2014. Last year, the city decided to keep buses and BRT on the 100 to 300 blocks but to remove buses from the 400 through 600 blocks.

The 700 and 800 blocks already function as a pedestrian/bicycle mall, known as State Street Mall. But the 400 to 600 blocks are much different than those blocks, which have just a few large buildings, all with access on other streets, McAuliffe said.

DMI, Madison’s Central Business Improvement District, the Greater State Street Business Association and the Campus Area Neighborhood Association have all recently expressed interest in improving the pedestrian experience on the 400 to 600 blocks.

“The advantages are many — more foot traffic going by your business, no loud vehicles disrupting your outdoor dining experience, great for people-watching, opportunity to activate the street with different types of programing,” said Vic Villacrez, chairman of the Central BID.

“A pedestrian-like mall would be great for our city,” Ilstrup said. “Now, more than ever, we need to build magnets to draw people Downtown. A revitalized State Street could be one of the strongest magnets our community could build.”

A big hurdle, Villacrez said, is deliveries. “Most businesses can only take deliveries through the front door on State Street, and many businesses have deliveries going out based on having a robust online business.”

Other drawbacks arise from the street itself, which is narrow with little room for new uses, while fire and other emergency services must have constant access to the blocks, Ilstrup said.

Many choices

Many of those constraints would need to be worked out even for a pilot program, staff surveys of multiple agencies show.

The street itself is only 24 feet wide, and a 20-foot fire lane is established in code, the Fire Department says. The department will try to be flexible but needs space to operate in emergencies, it says. Blasting through obstructions like tables or overhead festival lights can damage equipment and render a truck useless for firefighting purposes, it says.

In early 1993, a deliberately set fire ripped through 210 State St., destroying five apartments in the three-story building and causing severe water and smoke damage to three street-level businesses.

The city must also decide whether to separate bicyclists and pedestrians and how to guarantee access to all businesses and residents for everyone.

“This isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach for businesses on State Street, and each individual business has their own perspectives about what would improve the street,” McAuliffe said. “We need to make sure any design works for all members of our community.”