Parking Utility could see layoffs under Madison mayor’s proposed operating budget

A union representing employees of the Madison Parking Utility is urging Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to avoid layoffs and find other employment options for 19 cashiers whose positions are likely to be eliminated next year.
Parking cashiers have not been needed as traffic to the city's garages has plummeted during the COVID-19 pandemic. The mayor’s budget maintains seven cashier positions but leaves 15.7 full time positions — equivalent to 19 permanent full- and part-time employees — unfunded for 2021.
"For February and March, she was calling city employees heroes, but now, why is she treating the lowest of the lows with zeros?" said Walt Jackson, vice president of American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 6000.
Jackson said he was referring to the fact that cashiers are some of the lowest paid city employees who could soon be earning zero wages if they’re laid off.
At the start of the COVID-19 crisis, 23 cashiers were redeployed to other agencies or were paid unemployment via the federal Work Share program. However, those options are ending in December, and the Parking Utility does not have work for most of the cashiers due to extremely low usage of the city’s parking garages.
Assistant Parking Utility manager Sabrina Tolley said employees who do not find other positions working for the city could be laid off if current conditions continue.
“The opportunities for redeployment are nearing an end and garage occupancy does not warrant cashiered operations,” Tolley said in an email. “Consequently, some of these positions may need to be laid off.”
Low garage usage has led to a steep decline in revenues and factored into a challenging budget year. The Parking Utility is seeing about 75% revenue losses and expects to use over $5 million in reserve funds to cover operating expenses this year and about $4.8 million in 2021, according to Tolley.
“These reductions have largely, though not completely, avoided layoffs for city staff who work very hard every day to deliver exceptional services in the midst of a pandemic,” Rhodes-Conway said at her 2021 Operating Budget announcement.
Rhodes-Conway said that revenue is not expected to rebound until there is a vaccine for COVID-19. In addition to the layoffs in Parking Utility, the mayor’s budget requires furlough days for employees.
During Finance Committee budget hearings Oct. 12, Ald. Mike Verveer, District 4, called the proposed layoffs “very painful.” He confirmed Friday that he is working on a budget amendment that would preserve the cashier positions.
“To me this is the most tragic part of the budget because it actually affects people who many of us know,” Verveer said.
According to Local 6000, the majority of people who hold the positions slated for layoffs earn less and are people of color, women and people with disabilities. Also, the union said their labor has helped build the Parking Utility’s reserve funds — an important resource for the city during tough budget times.
“This proposal is the dismantling of an entire workforce in the name of disaster capitalism,” according to a letter the union sent to the mayor Oct. 1.
Options for cashiers
There are currently three vacancies in the Parking Utility that will be recruited internally in addition to three full-time and four permanent part-time positions proposed to be created in the budget by reclassifying six vacant full-time parking cashier positions.
If adopted in the 2021 budget, these positions would be recruited internally to the Parking Utility. Staff at risk of layoffs are also prioritized in the hiring process for any job openings in the city.
“We want to retain our employees. We value them,” Tolley said. “They’re trained and we want to be able to adapt with our staff ideally with our existing staff to changing work needs.”
The unfilled positions would remain authorized, which would allow the utility to recall employees and fill cashier positions later in the year should parking demand and revenues increase and there was need for additional cashier staff. These employees will have the right to recall for 24 months.
Tolley said employees can continue their health, life and dental insurance coverage while recalled, but would be responsible for paying the full premiums.
Jackson, the union representative, said these options aren’t enough. Local 6000 wants the city to keep the Parking Utility’s original budget request, which did not include the unfilled positions, intact.
Local 6000 is calling for a “more humane plan that shows value to the workers and does not use a global pandemic to essentially eliminate a classification of city workers,” according to its letter to the mayor.
The union’s plan includes using parking reserve funds to cover operational cost deficits, providing virtual training to expand skill sets, redeploying staff to seasonal employment in the spring and freezing position vacancies.
Finally, the plan asks the city to revisit staffing needs in the 2021 budget with AFSCME labor representatives, labor relations and the affected staff.
The Finance Committee will vote on the mayor’s proposed budget and any amendments to it on Oct. 26. City Council members also have an opportunity to make amendments before voting on the full 2021 budget during the week of Nov. 10.
