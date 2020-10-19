Parking Utility could see layoffs under Madison mayor’s proposed operating budget

If adopted in the 2021 budget, these positions would be recruited internally to the Parking Utility. Staff at risk of layoffs are also prioritized in the hiring process for any job openings in the city.

“We want to retain our employees. We value them,” Tolley said. “They’re trained and we want to be able to adapt with our staff ideally with our existing staff to changing work needs.”

The unfilled positions would remain authorized, which would allow the utility to recall employees and fill cashier positions later in the year should parking demand and revenues increase and there was need for additional cashier staff. These employees will have the right to recall for 24 months.

Tolley said employees can continue their health, life and dental insurance coverage while recalled, but would be responsible for paying the full premiums.

Jackson, the union representative, said these options aren’t enough. Local 6000 wants the city to keep the Parking Utility’s original budget request, which did not include the unfilled positions, intact.