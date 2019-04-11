Located less than a block from Breese Stevens Field on Madison's near east side, Lapham Elementary School’s parking lot is a valuable asset in a neighborhood where parking is often a challenge.
Big Top Events, which operates the landmark stadium, is negotiating an agreement with the Madison Metropolitan School District for access to the school's parking lot to serve stadium staff and players on Forward Madison, the city’s first professional soccer team.
“We wouldn’t be providing a professional experience, especially for our players, in a lot of ways, if we didn’t have that kind of proximate parking,” Big Top and Forward Madison president Vern Stenman said.
However, the parent teacher group for Lapham and Marquette elementary schools wants to make sure the school is getting a good deal and not losing out on fundraising opportunities available thanks to an increasing number of events at the stadium.
“We don't want to see a good resource get left on the table,” said David Staple, a member of the parent teacher group.
Big Top and the district are discussing the terms of an agreement which would allow for Big Top to pay for use of parking lot on some dates and allocate other days for the parent teacher group to sell parking spots to raise money.
Madison Metropolitan School District spokeswoman Rachel Strauch Nelson said the agreement is a work in progress.
“This is obviously a new arrangement, as Breese Stevens has more events in the neighborhood, so we are working through the details to make sure it is fair for everyone involved,” Strauch Nelson said in an email.
In previous year, the former Lapham principal organized teachers to work the lot and charge for parking during events. According to the school district, Lapham brought in about $1,000 when the school was in charge of parking lot fundraisers.
With this in mind, Big Top Events offered the school district $1,500 in exchange for use of the lot during events at Breese Stevens.
“Our intent was to use these for the operational needs we have,” Stenman said. “This is not something we were looking to profit from in any way.”
Stenman said using the Lapham lot has been part of Big Top Events’ overall plan for parking near the stadium and lists it as an option on the Breese Stevens website.
But when members of the parent teacher group realized Big Top was using the lot for some events in the past, they decided to organize parking in the lot themselves.
Last fall, members of the parent teacher group sold parking spaces during the Counting Crows concert, which ended up being canceled at the last minute due to bad weather. Staple said the group ended up with about $116 after returning most of the money to concert-goers returning to their vehicles.
When Big Top’s offer to pay $1,500 was shared at a parent teacher group meeting Tuesday, member Jonny Hunter said he and others were shocked at the low donation amount and believe the lot has much greater fundraising potential. Hunter envisions using the Lapham lot lot like Randall Elementary School uses its lot during Badger football games at Camp Randall. The sale of parking spots is a major fundraiser for Randall and schools throughout the district.
Charging for parking during events is an efficient and fairly easy way to financially support the needs of the school, such as classroom supplies and other student needs, Hunter said.
“(Big Top Events is) benefiting greatly from public resources in a way that very few organizations have,” Hunter said. “I think that is very sad when it comes at a direct expense to schools.”
With 60 spaces in the lot, if the parent teacher group charged $15 per space, that would yield $6,300 for the seven concert days outlined in Big Top's contract with the city. Hunter estimated there are between 30 and 40 events — soccer games, Madison Radicals professional ultimate games, sponsored events, etc. — he could see parents using for fundraising purposes.
About 80 parents have signed a letter arguing that the agreement is not in the best interest of the school district.
After hearing the parent teacher group’s concern, Stenman suggested opening up approximately 10 nights designated for fundraising by the group with some spaces reserved for soccer uses. Stenman stressed that he is willing to work with Lapham, the school district and the parent teacher group to ensure a positive outcome.
“The only way a club like ours is going to work on the soccer side and overall on Breese Stevens Field is an overwhelmingly positive relationship with the neighborhood we live in and work in and play in,” Stenman said.
Hunter said he hopes the parent group can remain involved in the ongoing negotiations.
Big Top Events, which also owns the Madison Mallards and operates Warner Park's baseball stadium, entered into a new 10-year contract with the city of Madison last May to run Breese Stevens Field. The new use agreement went into effect Jan. 1 and will run through 2028 with an option to extend to 2033.
Forward Madison's first home game is April 27. The Madison Radicals open their season April 20.
The city has also invested $1.5 million in upgrades to the facility, including a new speaker system, locker rooms, additional seating and a new restroom and concessions facility. These upgrades, which are currently underway, were needed to attract a minor league professional soccer team to the stadium.