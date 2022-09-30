Parisi signs off on new abortion ordinance; warns of "serious financial damage" to Dane County

Dane County Executive Joe Parisi signed off on a new ordinance he said could cause major financial harm to the county since it would be barred from contracting with parts of any Republican-led state government intent on enforcing Wisconsin's abortion ban.

Parisi said he supports the resolution's goals, adding that attacks on abortion rights are "unconscionable." But he warned that the ordinance's unintended consequences could "do serious financial damage to Dane County if Wisconsin elects a Republican Attorney General or Governor."

GOP gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels and Attorney General candidate Eric Toney have said they would enforce the state's ban should they win the Nov. 8 election.

"The remedy to this is the Board introducing a follow-up amendment that cleans up the unintended impacts of their action," Parisi said in a statement on Friday. He signed the ordinance change on Tuesday.

The ordinance bars the county from contracting with any federal, state or municipal agency that investigates, arrests or prosecutes people for violating the state's abortion ban.

Supporters of the ordinance change hailed it as a way for the County Board to go beyond rhetorical support for abortion rights.

"Our intention is not to go along to support, to cooperate, to fund, to contract with entities that are involved with violating people's rights," said Sup. Heidi Wegleitner, 2nd District, the main sponsor of the ordinance change, said before the board's approval of the ordinance change last Thursday, Sept. 22.

Wegleitner said the ordinance could pose a threat to the county's funding streams in the future, but that the board would work to mitigate the harm it might cause to the county's budget.

"That is our job, but we have a job right now tonight to start protecting people," Wegleitner said.

On-the-ground enforcement of the ban does lie with local enforcement and district attorneys offices.

Dane County District Ismael Ozanne has said he would prosecute crimes represent the community's values and Sheriff Kalvin Barrett has said he wouldn't prioritize resources to investigate and arrest people for performing or getting abortions.

But it still remains unknown just how Michels and Toney would go about enforcing the ban should they be elected.

County finance director Chuck Hicklin noted last week that the ordinance change wouldn't cut off all state funding under a Republican administration.

But the Sheriff's Office and Public Health Madison and Dane County rely on grants from the Department of Justice and the Department of Health Services, two government agencies that could play a key role in any crack down on abortion.

The ordinance change was passed by the board last Thursday on a 29-5 vote with two absences and one abstention. Sups. Tim Kiefer, Maureen McCarville, Dave Ripp, Andrew Schauer and Jeff Weigand voted against the ordinance change.