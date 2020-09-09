Parisi asks UW to send students home as campus coronavirus cases spike

A record number of COVID-19 cases in Dane County, driven by University of Wisconsin-Madison students returning to campus, prompted a call from the Dane County executive to discontinue in-person classes, and local public health officials Wednesday issued a warning to people who frequent downtown Madison.
"New COVID-19 cases are especially concentrated in the downtown Madison area," reads a tweet posted at about 10 a.m. by Public Health Madison & Dane County. "If you live or work in the area, you should assume you were exposed to COVID-19 and monitor yourself for symptoms."
Officials said the warning was prompted by an uptick in coronavirus cases in the county, the majority of them UW students.
The agency reported Tuesday that there were 901 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the previous week, with 71% of them UW students or employees.
So far, there have been 1,044 students and 26 employees who have tested positive, 651 of them on campus and 419 off campus. Since Sept. 1, the day before the start of fall classes, 74% of new COVID-19 cases in Dane County were from UW-Madison.
As of Wednesday, public health officials reported at least 46 separate outbreaks connected to campus.
In a sharply worded letter to UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank and interim UW System President Tommy Thompson, County Executive Joe Parisi called on the university to take action "in short order."
"The rapid increase in positive cases over the past week comes after Dane County had dramatically lowered caseloads through aggressive public health orders aimed at pushing down numbers and rates of infection," he said in the letter.
Parisi's letter comes as universities and colleges across the nation grapple with an avalanche of coronavirus cases with the start of fall classes, with many cases linked to social gatherings.
"The University made the decision to proceed with holding classes this fall despite recommendations from local and national experts urging virtual only classes this semester," he said.
He called on university officials to order students living in residence halls back home, where they could quarantine for 14 days "to minimize new spread in their hometowns."
Short of sending students home, he called on the university to boost staffing in an effort to bring it in compliance with public health directives. He asked the university to establish more on-campus quarantine facilities, especially for students living off campus.
He also called on UW to triple the number of contact tracers within the next 30 days. He said the surge in positive cases "has already far overwhelmed capacity the UW had put in place to follow up on cases."
UW spokeswoman Meredith McGlone said the university currently has 42 full-time equivalent contact tracers. Parisi said the county will soon have more than 100 as it prepares for what he anticipates to be "a challenging fall season for COVID."
Parisi also asked the campus to increase testing capacity, which he said was insufficient. For example, he said, on Sept. 8 a quarter of those seeking testing at the community testing site at the Alliance Energy Center were students, most of whom "reported that they couldn't get an appointment for a test at UW because University Health Services was 'booked up.'"
"If this pattern is sustained, this equates to at least $300,000 in daily test kit costs alone" for the county, he said. "The UW needs to bolster its ability to conduct tests immediately."
During the first week of classes, prior to the Labor Day weekend, the university has been testing students in the dorms extensively, putting them on a schedule to be tested every two weeks.
In a statement in response to Parisi's letter, Blank called the university's testing regime "robust," but added that UW officials "will continue to evaluate our operations in light of this changing situation."
"It’s the university’s goal to be a partner with the city and county and not unduly strain limited resources," she said. "To be clear, we have created significant testing capacity on our campus, which has had available slots every day for members of the campus community.
She said the university is continuing to hire contact tracers and has allotted space for more than 1,000 students who need to be isolated or quarantined.
The alarming number of new cases — most of them the result of social gatherings, UW officials say — has so far prompted the university to quarantine nine fraternities and sororities last week after at least 38 members, of about 420 total, tested positive for the virus.
On Monday the university issued an order restricting student movements. The order cancelled all social events for 14 days, closed gyms and recreational facilities, moved student organization meetings online and urged undergraduate students to restrict movements to classes, jobs, buying food and individual activities.
The university is also requiring students to wear masks on campus outside as well as indoors unless exercising.
On Monday and Tuesday, the university reported a relatively low number of tests, which turned up 21 positive cases out of 95 tests on Monday and 25 positive results of 128 tests on Tuesday. That testing level is down from 1,829 test results posted on Saturday and 1,899 posted on Saturday, which turned up a total of 263 positive cases for the two days.
"Given the large concentration of cases downtown and around campus, we’re reminding folks who live and work in the area that they should act as though they’ve been exposed to the virus," said Christy Vogt, Public Health of Madison and Dane County health education coordinator said in an email.
She said anyone frequenting the downtown area should monitor themselves for symptoms like fever, cough, and shortness of breath, then get tested if any of those symptoms occur.
"Folks who have been tested should stay home while they wait for results," she said.
The city also issued a warning Wednesday, urging those shopping downtown to avoid contact with others by using delivery, curbside pickup and takeout.
"For now, this case increase is concentrated in the UW student population with little evidence of spill over into other parts of our community," the city warning says. "Hospitalizations among this age group are not common, but Public Health officials are watching the situation closely. Students may have interacted with relatives, staff, and community members who are more at risk for complications and death. Hospitalization rates and deaths tend to lag behind an increase in cases."
The city told residents to expect a "high number" of cases in coming days.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.