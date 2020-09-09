Parisi asks UW to send students home as campus coronavirus cases spike

On Monday and Tuesday, the university reported a relatively low number of tests, which turned up 21 positive cases out of 95 tests on Monday and 25 positive results of 128 tests on Tuesday. That testing level is down from 1,829 test results posted on Saturday and 1,899 posted on Saturday, which turned up a total of 263 positive cases for the two days.

"Given the large concentration of cases downtown and around campus, we’re reminding folks who live and work in the area that they should act as though they’ve been exposed to the virus," said Christy Vogt, Public Health of Madison and Dane County health education coordinator said in an email.

She said anyone frequenting the downtown area should monitor themselves for symptoms like fever, cough, and shortness of breath, then get tested if any of those symptoms occur.

"Folks who have been tested should stay home while they wait for results," she said.

The city also issued a warning Wednesday, urging those shopping downtown to avoid contact with others by using delivery, curbside pickup and takeout.