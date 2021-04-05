Parents' hesitancy could impede efforts to vaccinate school kids

But he said it may take time to get some parents on board. Some, he said, will probably wait and see if the virus is under control in terms of infection rates before making a decision, and some may decide to vaccinate their children after more is known about the disease.

“If we get to a point where we see most cases occurring in unvaccinated children, parents will be more likely to vaccinate their kids,” he said. “As the lingering effects of COVID well after recovery are better understood, parents will be more likely to vaccinate their children to avoid them getting infected altogether.”

What hesitancy could mean for schools is unclear.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ed Sadlowski, executive director of Madison Teachers Inc., the Madison Metropolitan School District’s teachers union, called this week’s announcement a “much needed lift” after a year of disappointments.

But he said there has been no clear guidance about how to handle vaccinating students from leading health organizations like the Centers for Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatricians or UW health experts.

“As it regards required children's vaccinations, to date, our union has not taken an official position on this matter,” he said. “It is imperative that we continue to adhere to the science.”