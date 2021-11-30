Panel rules no ethics violation for Madison assessor who gave candy bars to review body

"The candy is provided to ensure folks are not hungry and able to focus," she said. "I just find it implausible to believe our ordinances disallow simple acts of kindness."

Drea said she was running late for the Oct. 13 meeting Wall's two properties were before the board and she gave candy to board members before taking her seat for the hearing. She said she didn't have time to offer treats to everyone as she normally would do.

But Wall said his complaint was about "maintaining the integrity of the process and avoiding even the appearance of corruption of impropriety."

He argued the candy, which he referred to as "gifts," was meant to create a "chummy" relationship with board members who are supposed to be independent and unbiased.

"To endorse this behavior as acceptable is to open Pandora's Box, making it possible for anyone to offer gifts to board members or government officials," Wall said. "I ask you to really consider the bigger consequences of your decision tonight."

Drea claimed Wall's complaint was an attempt to put pressure on her, accusing the developer of threatening "to have me fired on numerous occasions, including during sworn testimony at the Board of Review."