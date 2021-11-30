Panel rules no ethics violation for Madison assessor who gave candy bars to review body

A Madison panel on Tuesday ruled that city assessor Michelle Drea did not violate ethics laws by handing out candy to members of a body reviewing a prominent developer's challenge to the property tax assessments for a pair of multi-million dollar properties.
The city's Ethics Board unanimously agreed to dismiss a complaint filed by developer Terrence Wall, who accused Drea of attempting to sway the Board of Review by giving out candy to members before an October hearing on his objections to the assessment of two properties.
Wall argued state laws and city ordinances regarding ethics prohibit providing "anything of value" to members of a public body if it could reasonably be expected to influence a vote or decision.
"I am not convinced a candy or a bowl of candy would be expected to carry such influence that members of the Board of Review would change their mind about what it is that they're doing," said Ethics Board member David Albino.
Board member Joseph Baring said he viewed the candy as constituting something of value, but didn't believe Drea's intent was to influence the Board of Review.
Drea denied she was attempting to sway the board with small candy and granola bars, calling the accusation "utterly absurd." She defended her actions as a routine gesture of providing snacks to Board of Review members, city staff and appellants alike at often lengthy meetings.
"The candy is provided to ensure folks are not hungry and able to focus," she said. "I just find it implausible to believe our ordinances disallow simple acts of kindness."
Drea said she was running late for the Oct. 13 meeting Wall's two properties were before the board and she gave candy to board members before taking her seat for the hearing. She said she didn't have time to offer treats to everyone as she normally would do.
But Wall said his complaint was about "maintaining the integrity of the process and avoiding even the appearance of corruption of impropriety."
He argued the candy, which he referred to as "gifts," was meant to create a "chummy" relationship with board members who are supposed to be independent and unbiased.
"To endorse this behavior as acceptable is to open Pandora's Box, making it possible for anyone to offer gifts to board members or government officials," Wall said. "I ask you to really consider the bigger consequences of your decision tonight."
Drea claimed Wall's complaint was an attempt to put pressure on her, accusing the developer of threatening "to have me fired on numerous occasions, including during sworn testimony at the Board of Review."
"Ultimately, this is not about candy but about something more nefarious," she said. "It is about a pattern of threats and attempted intimidation of a public official to improperly influence assessments."
Both the citizen-led Board of Review and a separate board made up of city property assessors upheld the assessments on Wall's two properties. The properties are:
The four-story, 188-unit "Veritas Village" project completed in 2017 on 2.25 acres at 110 N. Livingston St., assessed at $32.29 million for both 2020 and 2021. Wall contends the value should be $23 million.
The six-story, 172-unit "Peloton" housing project completed in 2019 on 1.6 acres at 1007 Fish Hatchery Road assessed at $16.59 million in 2020 and $27.48 million in 2021, the higher amount reflecting the project’s completion and the fact that residents had moved in. Wall originally contended the value should be $15.59 million but revised his estimate to $8.2 million at the the Board of Review meeting on Oct. 13.
Meetings of the Ethics Board, which handles resident complaints against city employees and public officials, are uncommon. The last complaint the board heard was in 2019.