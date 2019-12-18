Panel discussion to address differences within black community over use of N-word

In 2018, the parents of a student at Monona Grove raised concerns about use of acclaimed novel “To Kill A Mockingbird” in courses, due to its use of the N-Word.

“As much time and energy is being put into stuff like this, when you have got 10-15% of black kids reading at grade level and that never rises to this level of tension and velocity, I think that is awful,” Caire said. “We’ll be okay with the lack of success for our black children, but we’re upset about the N-Word in schools. And why do they have so many black children in special ed? That’s what teachers should be fired for. We’re not firing people for the poor academic performance of black kids but we are for the N-Word. I’m prepared for a robust discussion with probably many different viewpoints.”

Scholle-Malone said the differing viewpoints among members of the black community are precisely what will make the discussion powerful.