Panel discussion to address differences within black community over use of N-word

The usage, future, legacy and appropriateness of the N-word will be the topic of a panel discussion at the Spark Building Wednesday night. The discussion, hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, is part of a continuing series called The Movement that is happening nationally with the organization’s affiliates.
The N-Word Panel discussion will be at the Spark Building, 821 E. Washington Ave., 5-7 p.m., Wednesday night.
The discussion will involve the N-word’s usage by black people and, as a result, organizers were intentional in making sure the panel itself represented multiple generations of black voices. Having a discussion around the N-Word seemed particularly relevant in light of the recent incident involving Marlon Anderson, the Madison West High School security guard who briefly lost his job over his use of the N-word while telling a student to stop using the word.
“Right now the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County has been working with our administration and board prioritizing what we want our footprints to be as we move forward with the youth and families that we serve,” said Glenna Scholle-Malone, who will be moderating the panel. “Michael Johnson was really in the forefront with Marlon Anderson and the (Madison Metropolitan School District) and we thought this was an opportunity to use this topic as our first series. It’s a conversation that is had but not necessarily publicly and we really think given who we are and what we stand for, who better than the Boys and Girls Club to host this engagement.”
Scholle-Malone said that while MMSD’s policy on use of the word in schools is important, the associated politics aren’t the primary focus of the panel. Rather, it’s the apparent disconnect between members of the black community when it comes to what words are used and who can or should say them.
“A lot of that often is generational and that’s how we got the vision of a cross-generational platform just to give people the ability to share what their opinion is and why there are differences,” Scholle-Malone said. “The conversation is not going to be who should or shouldn’t use the word outside the black community. We want to make this intentional to the black community. I think it’s a conversation worth hearing. It’s really an opportunity for enriched dialogue … for people to hear insight that might not have been given a voice historically.”
The panel will include Nichelle Nichols from MMSD, who is expected to provide perspectives from the district and her personal experiences as a person of color. Mahnker Dahnweih will be another panelist. Dahnweih represents Freedom Inc. and speaks about issues surrounding the LGBT community.
You have free articles remaining.
The panel will also include two college students and one high school student. Jordyn Smith, an Edgewood College senior and AVID/TOPS alum, and Demond Hill, a UW-Madison graduate student who has coordinated mentoring through the Rape Crisis Center, will be the college students.
Marlon Anderson’s son, Noah, who is the president of the Black Student Union at West will also be on the panel.
“They provide different experiences that might be the experiences of others or might not be,” Scholle-Malone said. “All of them have been given some questions in advance, but we will also have a Q&A from the audience.”
Rounding out the panel will be One City Learning Center CEO Kaleem Caire. Caire has been vocal about the usage of racially insensitive language, but he also believes that the focus on the N-Word, particularly as it pertains to MMSD, has allowed larger race issues to go unchecked.
“What strikes me is the hard line on the use of derogatory words,” Caire said. “I get it, but we’re not providing any context for how they use it. There’s reading material I think the kids should be provided that include that word. I think kids should get a well-rounded history of social life in America. They went overboard with it. I want teachers to teach our kids about the history of that word and what it meant, so they hopefully use it less than they do now. But let’s have a discussion about why young people use that word. Is it really disempowered?”
In 2018, the parents of a student at Monona Grove raised concerns about use of acclaimed novel “To Kill A Mockingbird” in courses, due to its use of the N-Word.
“As much time and energy is being put into stuff like this, when you have got 10-15% of black kids reading at grade level and that never rises to this level of tension and velocity, I think that is awful,” Caire said. “We’ll be okay with the lack of success for our black children, but we’re upset about the N-Word in schools. And why do they have so many black children in special ed? That’s what teachers should be fired for. We’re not firing people for the poor academic performance of black kids but we are for the N-Word. I’m prepared for a robust discussion with probably many different viewpoints.”
Scholle-Malone said the differing viewpoints among members of the black community are precisely what will make the discussion powerful.
“The purpose is not to get into the politics of should people get fired and stuff like that,” she said. “I do think it is oftentimes is taboo in the black community to talk about if using the N-Word is right or is it wrong. We want that space to peel back the layers. Our intent isn’t to keep young people in the audience from using that word, but to provide a space or platform to talk about why or why not. We want to have people be better informed and to maybe think more about or reflect on where they stand.
“We’re trying to be more visible and present on topics that impact our youth, families and the people that we serve.”