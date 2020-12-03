Pandemic shifts State of the State and budget addresses online, creates uncertainty for next year

Evers said the State of the State address, which is scheduled for Jan. 12 and usually involves the pomp of a televised address to a joint session of the Legislature, will be given online in order to be consistent with his continued recommendations to mitigate the disease’s spread.

Evers also announced he plans to deliver online his Feb. 16 budget message, another typically televised address to the Legislature. He encouraged members of the Legislature to convene virtually for the event, rather than in the state Assembly chambers per usual.

“I have spent the better part of the last year encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home as often as possible, practice social distancing, and limit interactions and gatherings with people outside of their immediate households,” Evers said in a statement, adding, “I believe elected leaders must lead by example.”

In the next legislative session, Evers said he hoped lawmakers would continue “building on the down payment” made last session on access to health care, school funding and investments in roads and bridges.