Pandemic response raised Public Health’s profile, caused ‘shift in focus’

Smith said the department’s pandemic response work fits into PHMDC’s mission: "Healthy people. Healthy places."

“That has been a pivotal focus in the pandemic. It centers around how we make decisions, how we support the community, how we provide resources because we want healthy people and we want Dane County to be a healthy place,” Smith said.

During the pandemic, it has ordered restrictions on gatherings, overseen testing and communicated with the public on safety protocols.

With an increased public awareness of the department has come greater scrutiny and criticism, said Carl Meyer, director of PHMDC’s Community Health Division. That, he said, along with an intensified pressure on public health officials to continue ongoing services while also shifting to new priorities has been challenging.

“When we have a pandemic like this, and it's the need to be local experts and having to entirely shift our strategies — and we were already feeling at somewhat of a deficit base of what we're able to do because of the limited capacity — it only increases the complexity and the challenges that we experience,” Meyer said.

Through it all, Meyer said as public health professionals, the department is sticking to what they know.