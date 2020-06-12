Pandemic-induced restrictions continue to loosen as Dane County enters Phase 2 reopening plan

As of Friday, the public health department reported that 926 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Dane County and 30 have died from it.

Since May 21, Public Health Madison & Dane County has seen the average number of new cases per day double from 8 to 16.

“With these trends, we’re reminded that while the phase has changed, the virus still hasn’t. The virus is still as infectious and dangerous as it has always been,” Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said in the statement. “We want to stress risk reduction: doing things to minimize your risk while we work back towards normalcy. Remember that the actions you take affect others.”

Phase 2 details

The move from Phase 1, implemented May 26, to Phase 2 required an assessment 14 days after implementation of Phase 1, with more than half of metrics registering “green” and none of the epidemiology criteria in the “red.”