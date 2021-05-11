Pandemic caused ‘crisis boiling point’ for those seeking mental health help

“What we noticed in 2020 was that the population of callers changed dramatically,” Flanagan said. “We saw a lot more folks who were experiencing mental health-related symptoms based on all the stress that they were experiencing because of the pandemic.”

In 2020, EMS agencies in Dane County responded to a 23% higher volume of suspected overdoses compared to 2019, according to Community Health education specialist Sarah Johnson. They responded to a monthly average of 95 suspected overdoses last year compared to a monthly average of 81 in 2018 and 2019.

Johnson said the highest volume of EMS responses to suspected opioid overdoses over the past three years occurred between March and July of 2020. However, the increase in suspected overdoses began as early as fall of 2019.

At this time, the county does not have complete data from the Dane County Medical Examiner’s office as they are still closing cases for 2020.