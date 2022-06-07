Paisan's building ordered to close; owners fail to comply with inspection requirements

For the third time since September, the Downtown building that houses Paisan’s restaurant was ordered by the city of Madison to close on Monday due to the building owner’s failure to comply with city inspection requirements.

City staff notified the building owner on May 25 that inspection and monitoring reports needed to certify the continued safety of the building were not being submitted, according to a statement by city building inspector Matt Tucker.

“As such, the building is again being vacated,” Tucker said.

Given the inspection reports provided to the city up to this point, city staff do not believe the building is at risk of imminent collapse, which contradicts a claim made by one of the building’s owners, Greg Rice, in May.

On May 20, Rice said the building was in danger of immediate collapse, a claim city officials called unfounded. Earlier, Rice had announced plans to raze the building and replace it with a 14-story commercial and residential building. The city Plan Commission will consider a demolition request at its June 27 meeting.

Tucker said he anticipates the city Plan Commission will approve the demolition request. Once that’s done, the building owners must submit plans to vacate the sewer and water service and to block the surrounding roads during construction, among other measures.

“Everything we know about the building, it’s lasted its useful life and it’s time for it to be replaced, to be demolished,” Tucker said. At this point, the cost to repair the building outweighs the cost to demolish and replace it, he said.

The building was first closed in September after tenants reported feeling swaying and shaking inside the building, and a consultant for the owners said there was a “significant risk” of a collapse. Executive Management had its engineer install a temporary shoring system to stabilize the building’s underground parking garage, and the company is required to have the system inspected every two weeks to ensure that the building is safe for occupancy.

The building reopened in October but was closed again in December after owners failed to provide documentation of ongoing monitoring of the temporary shoring system. The building was again reopened in January after required inspections and reports were completed.

The owners of the building, at 131 W. Wilson St., were found in contempt Friday by a Dane County judge for failing to perform inspections of the temporary shoring system intended to stabilize the building’s deteriorating parking garage.

Executive Management, Rice Investors and a group of owners with a minority stake in the Downtown building were ordered to have the 3,200-pylon shoring system inspected and to produce a report by noon Monday or pay $1,000 per day until the inspection is done. The report was not produced by noon on Monday.

Unless the inspections resumed, the city was prepared to close the building, the city had warned in a letter to Executive Management and Rice prior to its third closure.

