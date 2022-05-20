Paisan's building in danger of immediate collapse, owner says

A Downtown building that houses Paisan's is in danger of immediately collapsing onto nearby buildings and the street below, a development the owner says "could risk public lives," according to a demolition request for the building filed earlier this week.

The ongoing deterioration of the building's underground parking garage has reached a point where it cannot continue to hold up the building, Greg Rice, the building's owner, said in a demolition request filed on Monday.

The façade of the building, 131 W. Wilson St., has also started to bow out, Rice wrote, which could lead to falling brick "either injuring or even killing a person."

"It is time for this building to be closed to the public," Rice said.

"If the city does not grant a demolition permit, the building is at risk of falling," he continued. "If the building falls, it could collapse onto the adjacent apartment buildings, the public streets, or the railroad, all of which could risk public lives."

Rice submitted a notice to the city that he wanted to tear the building down in April. A development team has also proposed a 14-story, mixed use building on the site that would have a deck top pool and roughly 250 apartments. The developer, who has an option to buy the site, has not stepped forward publicly as Rice addresses leases and other issues with existing tenants.

Rice did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The building has closed and reopened twice since September. It first closed over structural concerns, then a second time when Rice did not comply with inspection requirements, the city said at the time.

In his letter, Rice said temporary steel posts put up in the underground parking garage may loosen 180 days after installation, a date that passed in mid-April.

"Chunks of concrete ceiling in the garage continue to break off and fall onto the parking floors on occasion, endangering the lives of anyone entering the parking garage," Rice said in his letter.

The owner cited the June 2021 collapse of a condo building in Surfside, Florida, that killed 98 people as an example of what can happen when a building's structural integrity gives out.

Most tenants have vacated the building the last six months, but a few do remain, Rice said.

"Any tenant that insists on remaining in the building at this point or delaying its demolition is putting its own interests above public safety," he said.

