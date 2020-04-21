Painful pay cuts, furloughs to hit Madison hospitals

But the organization will be “flexing” hourly workers and salaried administrative and clinical staff to “match volume and work.”

“We recognize these changes have the potential to significantly impact some of our hourly wage earners,” Kaplan said. “In addition to being able to use paid leave to mitigate the impact, we will be providing additional information to hourly staff about applying for unemployment compensation and other support available to help them during this time.”

The measures will be in place from April 25 to at least June 20, at which point the measures will be reviewed in light of the COVID-19 situation.

“We are not the only health system forced to make these tough decisions during the COVID-19 response,” Kaplan said. “This has been happening around the state and across the country, forcing many hospitals and health systems to make similar decisions.”

At UnityPoint Health Systems, which including Meriter operates about 20 hospitals in Wisconsin, Illinois and Iowa, executives will see a 15% pay cut, also beginning on April 26. Staffers will see reduced hours or furloughs.

“The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer,” said Kevin Vermeer, UnityPoint president and CEO, in a statement. “While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible. These changes in our workforce are needed to ensure we can continue meeting the health care needs of our communities into the future.”

