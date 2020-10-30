 Skip to main content
Packers Hall of Famer Brett Favre endorses President Trump
Brett Favre giving Hall of Fame speech, AP photo

Brett Favre delivers his speech at his induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2016, in Canton, Ohio.

 DAVID RICHARD — Associated Press

Packers Hall of Famer Brett Favre endorsed President Donald Trump on Friday morning, saying in a tweet that he planned to vote for “what makes this country great.”

Favre, who now lives in Mississippi, said his vote represented his support for freedom of speech and religion, the Second Amendment, hardworking taxpayers, police and the military.

Favre played in the NFL from 1991-2010 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Favre’s coach in Green Bay when the Packers won the 1997 Super Bowl, fellow Hall of Famer Mike Holmgren, recently endorsed Joe Biden.

But Favre is aligned with former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who earlier endorsed Trump.

Trump's campaign quickly jumped on Favre's endorsement with this statement:

An MVP cast his support behind another MVP this morning as Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre endorsed President Trump.

Given President Trump’s record of success for Wisconsinites, including adding over 260,000 jobs back to the Badger State under his Great American Comeback, it’s no surprise that the Packers legend is throwing his support behind the President. Favre is one of the millions of Americans who see clearly that Joe Biden is all talk and no action, while President Trump has delivered on the promises made to Wisconsin four years ago.

“If anyone knows what a winner looks like, it’s Brett Favre – so it’s no wonder that he stands with President Trump. While Joe Biden continues to fumble with corruption scandals and disastrous policy proposals from the sidelines, Favre knows that President Trump is the champion Wisconsinites need in the White House.” 

