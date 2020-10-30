Packers Hall of Famer Brett Favre endorses President Trump

Packers Hall of Famer Brett Favre endorsed President Donald Trump on Friday morning, saying in a tweet that he planned to vote for “what makes this country great.”

Favre, who now lives in Mississippi, said his vote represented his support for freedom of speech and religion, the Second Amendment, hardworking taxpayers, police and the military.

Favre played in the NFL from 1991-2010 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Favre’s coach in Green Bay when the Packers won the 1997 Super Bowl, fellow Hall of Famer Mike Holmgren, recently endorsed Joe Biden.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But Favre is aligned with former Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, who earlier endorsed Trump.

Trump's campaign quickly jumped on Favre's endorsement with this statement:

An MVP cast his support behind another MVP this morning as Hall-of-Famer Brett Favre endorsed President Trump.