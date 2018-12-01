The grand reopening of Monroe Street, celebrating the end of 10 months of road construction, will feature a kid’s treasure hunt, trolley rides and Santa Claus himself this Saturday, Dec. 1, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
But Jacs Dining and Tap House, at 2611 Monroe St., won’t be opening up to the crowds, at least not yet.
Jacs closed down temporarily during construction, and the owner said it will likely re-open in December, but the restaurant's seller’s license has been revoked due to unpaid taxes.
In June, the Wisconsin State Journal reported the Jacs website read, “Just as our lovely Monroe Street decided it was time for a face-lift, so have we. We apologize for any inconvenience as we close for a few weeks to freshen things up.” The website has since expired. A June 17 post on Jacs' Facebook page said the restaurant would open in mid-July.
Customers have been wondering what happened ever since, with comments on the Jacs Facebook page like “I miss Friday fish fry! When will you be open again?!” and “C'mon, Jacs! What's the update? You're a month late! We miss you!!”
In a phone interview, owner George Sromek said the restaurant would re-open probably “later in December,” with a “fresh start” for the business, which is still undergoing “revamping, remodeling.” He said the restaurant would feature a new menu and new staff, calling construction “just a great time to clean house.”
“I closed it purposely July 1, knowing that the construction would not bring in any business,” Sromek said.
“Some people said (construction) was a real burden, I think it was probably to our advantage and I think it’s going to be reopening with a new look and new taste, new staff.”
Sromek ended the interview abruptly after learning he would not be able to review this story before publication.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, Jacs had its seller’s license revoked on June 14, 2018, citing $10,408.33 in unpaid sales taxes, meaning the business cannot legally operate.
The LLC listed on the DOR website with Jac's, Monroe Street Bistro, was administratively dissolved in June 2017. (Another LLC, Jacs Dining and Tap House, LLC was also dissolved in 2017.)
Patty Mayers, communications director for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue, said that, generally speaking, the DOR will continue to pursue a revocation action even after a business closes “to prevent the same business from re-opening until they have resolved their delinquent tax balance.”
An owner could potentially form a new LLC and open at the same location, Mayers said, but the DOR can require a security deposit from the owner before issuing a seller’s permit if the owner has “delinquent tax debt or a history of delinquent debt.”
Bonnie Lynn Koenig, environmental health services supervisor at Public Heath Madison & Dane County, said its licensing records "show Jacs out of business."
Asked whether the business was in a financial position that would prevent it opening, Sromek said no.
“I own several businesses and right now there's reasons for you asking those questions, and there’s reasons for why we did what we did. But financially no, we’re solid,” he said.