An owner of a troubled Madison fluorescent lamp recycling facility says the site has been cleaned up after state and federal regulators turned up numerous environmental and health violations, including several employees who were exposed to toxic levels of mercury.
Recycling Compliance Specialists, 3224 Kingsley Way, was never cited after a surprise May 12, 2017, inspection by local, state and federal health officials, even though workers reported difficulty breathing, memory loss, headaches and other health issues from what was presumed to be mercury exposure, according to an article posted on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website in July.
"We have made huge, incredible changes," said Bradley Goll, who is overseeing the south side facility after the Oct. 1 departure of Dan Schubring, the former manager.
The plant recycles fluorescent bulbs for school districts throughout Wisconsin, Iowa and Illinois, Goll said, as well as for retail business that include Farm and Fleet, Woodman's Market and ACE Hardware. The company also does a drop-off business for e-waste, including computers, which it ships to a processing plant in Illinois, he said.
Schubring, who with Goll and two other men bought the recycling plant in April of 2017, sold his share of the business and took another job in the waste disposal business, Goll said.
Schubring didn’t return a message left on his cell phone.
Schubring saw the company through a tumultuous first year as he battled state Department of Natural Resources officials who demanded that he clean up mercury-contaminated soil adjacent to the facility, and faced scrutiny from health inspectors who descended on the site only a month after he assumed ownership.
The 60,000-square-foot facility consists of a large storage area with a kitchenette, offices, a break room and a processing area with a drum-type bulb crusher.
The May 12, 2017, health inspection found workers in the processing area without proper protective gear, and several showed signs of mercury exposure.
“It was definitely concerning at the time when we were brought in about the human health issues,” said John Hausbeck, environmental health supervisor for Public Health of Madison and Dane County.
Nevertheless, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which was alerted to the health issues by the state Department of Natural Resources, didn’t issue any citations.
Hausbeck said OSHA has final say in the matter. His agency isn’t empowered with enforcing workplace safety standards.
“Workplace safety issues and the environmental issues are covered by OSHA and DNR respectively,” he said. “We got involved strictly for the human health aspects and making sure that those exposures and those health conditions were followed up appropriately. That was where our responsibility was, so I don’t believe there is anything further we can do.”
In 2016, OSHA hit the company, under a previous owner, with a dozen violations, including airborne mercury in the work area, mercury contamination in eating areas and a contaminated drinking fountain.
OSHA fined the company $25,657 after that inspection, which took place between September and December of 2016 when the company operated under the name Midwest Lamp Recycling and was owned by Jon Mortrud, who operated the business for 23 years. In an informal settlement, Mortrud agreed to pay $11,489 and make improvements.
Scott Allen, a spokesman for the U.S. Labor Department, under which OSHA operates, said no citations were issued in 2017 because the company had already been cited for some of the same violations.
“Citations had been issued for a different inspection of the same facility just prior to that inspection,” Allen said in an email. “They were still under abatement and there were no new hazards.”
He added that workers were wearing proper protective clothing in a follow-up inspection.
While Schubring was spared new OSHA sanctions, he had to reckon with the state Department of Natural Resources.
Almost immediately after the investors bought the company last year, it was targeted by DNR regulators. Schubring was ordered to hire a consultant to assess the environmental damage and provide a plan to clean up contaminated soil.
DNR spokesman James Dick said the remediation was completed in September, and the company has documented “equipment and operational improvements” to bring it into compliance with DNR standards.
The DNR’s notice to Schubring set off a frustrating clash with the agency, which Schubring said subjected him to regulations that weren’t imposed on the previous owner.
In emails to a state official released through the state’s open records law, Schubring lashed out at the DNR.
“My personal opinion is that, without a doubt, we should go after the DNR hard since we have been wronged, and have been treated unfairly,” Schubring wrote in an Aug. 5, 2017, email to Nancy Mistele, director of business development at the state Department of Administration.
In a response, Mistele cautioned Schubring to take a softer approach.
"If they have talked about you in a bad light this needs to be corrected in a more positive and constructive way to go forward for all parties, your business, other businesses like yours and the DNR agency," she wrote.
Shortly after the DNR notified Schubring that he had run afoul of environmental standards, the agency notified OSHA of problems at the site.
According to the report posted in July on the U.S. Centers for Disease Control website, the May 12 inspection was conducted by OSHA, Public Health of Madison and Dane County and the state Division of Public Health.
The report — authored by an array of local and state health officials — paints a stark picture of the hazards of working at the recycling plant.
“Workers at the lamp recycling facility were exposed to mercury in the air, had elevated urine mercury levels, and experience signs and symptoms of mercury toxicity,” the report says.
Air sampling found mercury vapor concentrations both inside and outside the processing area.
Of the seven employees, including Schubring, five agreed to provide urine samples. All of them “met the case definition for mercury exposure,” according to the report.
Four workers completed a survey for the inspectors, all of them reporting breathing problems and some reporting other issues, including memory loss, irritability, insomnia, headaches and weakness. Five months after the inspection, three followed up with an occupational health physician. One had tremors to the hands and head, and one had finger tremors. The other had no indication of toxic exposure.
Despite changes implemented after the violations in the 2016 OSHA investigation, the report notes, workers didn’t consistently use protective clothing.
The report says that two of three processing workers during the inspection wore rubber gloves, respirators, goggles and disposable coveralls. One worker started wearing protective equipment only within the previous month. The third wore no protective equipment but cloth gloves. Only one wore booties to prevent tracking toxic materials out of the facility.
None of the workers changed clothes before leaving the facility and the mercury was found on the cars of two employees, indicating a risk for take-home exposure.
The report says that the investigation likely underestimated workers’ exposure to mercury, since processing was stopped during the visit and the bay door to the facility was open.
The authors called for training workers in the use of protective clothing, and requiring workers to wear it. They also called for the use of “engineering control technology” and measures like use of vacuums and regular cleaning for surface areas.
Goll said all the problems at the facility have been addressed. The bulb processor, he said, has been walled off from the rest of the facility and is now in a locked room. The air is regularly monitored and employees are required to wear protective gear.
Borings and other tests show now hazardous materials in the soil, and traps to a nearby retention pond have been monitored.
In 2014 the city of Madison ordered the company, then owned by Mortrud, to pay for remediation done at the city’s expense to a stormwater retention pond next to the facility that had tested positive for unsafe mercury levels.
Goll said the timing of the regulatory fallout was likely no accident. The previous owner, Mortrud, he said, "knew there was going to be some issues and quickly sold the company."
Attempts to reach Mortrud were unsuccessful.
"The old owner of the facility wasn't forthright, I don't think," Goll said. "I think we inherited problems, and we came in and did the right thing and cleaned it up because we just want to do things right."