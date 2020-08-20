Owner proposes housing above popular campus-area tavern on Regent Street

A developer is proposing to add housing above and behind a popular brewpub and restaurant on Regent Street near the UW-Madison campus.
The owner of the building, FCS Plan B, is proposing to add three stories above Lucky’s 1313 Brew Pub, 1313 Regent St., and then bridge a hallway and units across a parking lot to connect to additional units in a three-story structure along Bowden Court, resulting in a total 63 apartments plus a community space and rooftop deck on the southern side of the property.
The brewpub will remain at roughly 10,300 square feet, while the new construction will add 37 underground parking stalls and 23 surface stalls and 95 bicycle stalls. The housing includes 49 efficiency, 37 one-bedroom and eight two-bedroom apartments, and five two-bedroom townhouses.
“We think there’s a demand for housing on this side of campus,” said Rod Ripley, a managing partner in the corporation that owns the property and a separate entity that owns the Lucky’s 1313 and a sister tavern, Lucky’s Bar and Grille, in Okee.
The owners are also in conversation with the city to allow an occasional beer garden in a courtyard-like space where the surface parking would be located between the main buildings, but no formal process has begun to secure city permission, Ripley said.
“There’s general support for more housing at this site,” said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who represents the area. “Regent Street is in dire need of a facelift, and this project is a step in the right direction.”
But he said there are questions about Lucky’s plans for a beer garden given ongoing concerns about alcohol density along the Regent Street corridor, he said.
The proposed expansion is the culmination of a recent renovation of the property.
The owners acquired the existing building, constructed in 1940, in 2014 and initially intended to demolish it for new construction but were blocked from doing so because Adams Outdoor Advertising has two billboards atop the structure with leases that extended until the end of this year. “Our project has been on hold for the last six years,” Ripley said.
Instead, the building was converted from an auto repair garage to a brewpub in 2016, and at the time, footings were placed within the existing structure to accommodate a future vertical expansion to add housing, he said. The owners now want to preserve the industrial feel of the brewpub, while the southern part of the site, currently used as a parking lot and outdoor volleyball courts, would be reconfigured to accommodate the underground parking and town home units along Bowden Court that will have direct entry from the street, he said.
The building’s architecture is intended to meet commercial and residential characteristics of the area with masonry to match Lucky’s 1313.
The proposal requires a conditional use permit to allow for a four-story building, more than eight residential units within a mixed-use building, and a building larger than 25,000 square feet.
FCS Plan B hopes to begin construction in May 2021 and to complete the project a year later.
