Owner proposes housing above popular campus-area tavern on Regent Street

“There’s general support for more housing at this site,” said Ald. Tag Evers, 13th District, who represents the area. “Regent Street is in dire need of a facelift, and this project is a step in the right direction.”

But he said there are questions about Lucky’s plans for a beer garden given ongoing concerns about alcohol density along the Regent Street corridor, he said.

The proposed expansion is the culmination of a recent renovation of the property.

The owners acquired the existing building, constructed in 1940, in 2014 and initially intended to demolish it for new construction but were blocked from doing so because Adams Outdoor Advertising has two billboards atop the structure with leases that extended until the end of this year. “Our project has been on hold for the last six years,” Ripley said.