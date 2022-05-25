Owner of building housing Paisan's missed inspection, closure possible, city says

The owner of a Downtown building that houses Paisan’s restaurant missed an inspection last week despite claiming the building is in danger of imminent collapse in a demolition request that blamed tenants for putting the public at risk.

Greg Rice, the owner of the 12-story building at 131 W. Wilson St., did not have an outside contractor inspect the roughly 3,200 steel shores that were installed to stabilize the building’s crumbling underground parking garage, said Kyle Bunnow, a plan review and inspection supervisor for Madison’s Building Inspection Division.

Bunnow and other city officials maintain that the building is safe, but Bunnow added that the city relies on the inspections to ensure that the building’s condition isn’t changing.

If Rice doesn’t comply with inspections, the city could issue a letter of noncompliance by early June, which could lead to a non-occupancy order, Bunnow said.

Rice is required to have the posts inspected every two weeks. The last inspection was on May 5.

Rice did not return a request for comment, nor did Stone Mountain Access Systems, the contractor tasked with inspecting the posts.

The city has closed the building twice since September, the first time for structural concerns and again in December because Rice wasn’t paying Stone Mountain to inspect the posts, which put him out of compliance.

A Dane County judge ordered Rice’s company, Executive Management Inc., to pay for the continual inspections and monitoring following a lawsuit from the owner of Paisan’s, Wally Borowski.

Lawyer Nick Loniello, whose firm Loniello, Meier and Associates has an office in the building, said Rice is not complying with inspections in an effort to force the city to close the building, which could ultimately clear out its remaining tenants: Loniello’s firm and Paisan’s.

An unnamed developer wants to build a 14-story, mixed use project on the site that would have roughly 250 apartments, office and retail space, and a deck-top pool. But the developer has not come forward because Rice is still locked in a legal battle with the building’s remaining tenants, Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District, has said.

Loniello sued Rice in mid-April to uphold his lease and hold Rice accountable for acting in bad faith in his management of the building.

“It’s an immoral way to conduct business,” Loniello said of Rice. “They’re causing the act of the building inspector closing the building.”

Bunnow stressed that the city can’t be the entity solely responsible with reviewing the parking garage and its shores.

“Does it inhibit our ability to evaluate the structure? Not hugely,” Bunnow said of the missed inspections.

“But what it means is that changes that could be occurring aren’t being brought to our attention,” he said.

Bunnow and other city officials have worked to shore up public trust in the building’s stability after Rice filed a demolition permit early last week that said the building faces an imminent collapse that could put public lives and nearby buildings at risk.

“The façade of the building has also started to bow out, which could lead to falling brick ‘either injuring or even killing a person,’” Rice wrote in his letter of intent for the demolition. “If the city does not grant a demolition permit, the building is at risk of falling. If the building falls, it could collapse onto the adjacent apartment buildings, the public streets, or the railroad, all of which could risk public lives.”

Bunnow evaluated the façade on Monday, and said that no engineering reports suggest that the building’s exterior shows signs of deterioration or failure.

The site’s engineers, Pierce Engineers, who work independently of Rice, have not alerted the city of an imminent collapse either, city building inspector Matt Tucker has said.

The city’s Plan Commission is scheduled to consider the demolition request, submitted last Monday, on June 27.

