Overnight storm in Madison brings some relief, but drought concerns continue

Emerging from Wisconsin’s wettest decade on record, Dane County is now facing moderate to severe drought conditions leading to challenges for local growers.
Rainfall Thursday night brought some relief with 1.48 inches of precipitation in Madison, but plants need consistency to thrive. As crops start to get bigger, they’ll need about 1.5 inches of water per week.
Jason Otkin, an associate scientist at UW-Madison who specializes in drought, said the area would need to see very wet conditions for the next month or two to make up for the season’s lack of rainfall so far.
“When you get stuck in these dry patterns, it can be hard to get out of them,” Otkin said.
Drought conditions developed in April and have been intensifying since then, according to the National Weather Service. So far this year, the area has received about half the normal 8.18 inches of precipitation.
The sustained dry conditions, combined with out-of-service wells, prompted the Madison Water Utility to encourage “wise” use of outdoor water. Lake levels are considered at mid-range levels, Dane County Land and Water Resources Department Director Laura Hicklin said, and boaters and kayakers may have noticed difficulties traveling through some areas of the lakes.
For growers, the dry spring was a break from previous seasons that were excessively wet, which make soil soggy and difficult to plant.
Chelsea Zegler, crops and soils educator for Dane County Extension said growers were “pretty hopeful and optimistic for the year,” planting earlier than ever. But there was a late frost in May and now Zegler said the high heat and dryness is “stressing the crops significantly,” noting that she’s seeing curled corn leaves.
“We’ve been dry the whole year,” Zegler said.
According to the USDA’s Wisconsin Crop Progress & Condition report for the week ending June 13, crops and pasture conditions are beginning to show stress from the hot and dry conditions. The report showed that 36% of the state’s topsoil and 35% of its subsoil is dry.
At this point in the growing season, Zegler said the drought is making it difficult to fertilize and control weeds and is causing shorter crops.
If the dry spell continues, it could affect how much is produced. July is an important time for corn, in particular, because that’s the time of year it pollinates.
“If we continue with the hot and dry weather, without a doubt you’re going to start seeing some big yield loss,” Otkin said. "Let’s hope for rain."
The weather could also affect how much hay and silage farmers can put away to feed livestock. As the drought worsens in North Dakota, farmers are deciding whether to sell their herd or buy hay to feed them.
Wisconsin last experienced a drought in 2012. But the 2010s were the wettest decade in the state, with 2019 as the wettest year. That year, Dane County saw excessive rainfall that prompted farmers to produce different crops and use new strategies to mitigate rainy growing seasons.
“One of the things that is making this drought scene really bad is we’ve had so many wet years lately, so to swing into very dry years, it’s a shock to the system,” Otkin said.
What’s different about this year’s drought, UW-Madison’s Department of Agronomy professor and chair Christopher Kucharik, said is the dry spring. This means that crops aren’t finding stored soil moisture than they would in a typical year.
“We entered the growing season running a pretty significant precipitation deficit,” Kucharik said.
The oscillation between extremes year-to-year and, sometimes month-to-month creates hurdles for growers. It’s hard to plan for, maintain a crop management system and to turn a profit.
Kucharik noted record-setting years of rainfall in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019, a drought in 2012 and the dry conditions of this year. Agriculture is resilient, he said, but it gets harder economically to withstand multiple years of extreme weather events.
“It’s going to be harder and harder for them to remain economically viable with the catastrophic droughts or floods that happen,” Kucharik said.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.