Overnight storm in Madison brings some relief, but drought concerns continue

“One of the things that is making this drought scene really bad is we’ve had so many wet years lately, so to swing into very dry years, it’s a shock to the system,” Otkin said.

What’s different about this year’s drought, UW-Madison’s Department of Agronomy professor and chair Christopher Kucharik, said is the dry spring. This means that crops aren’t finding stored soil moisture than they would in a typical year.

“We entered the growing season running a pretty significant precipitation deficit,” Kucharik said.

The oscillation between extremes year-to-year and, sometimes month-to-month creates hurdles for growers. It’s hard to plan for, maintain a crop management system and to turn a profit.

Kucharik noted record-setting years of rainfall in 2013, 2016, 2018 and 2019, a drought in 2012 and the dry conditions of this year. Agriculture is resilient, he said, but it gets harder economically to withstand multiple years of extreme weather events.

“It’s going to be harder and harder for them to remain economically viable with the catastrophic droughts or floods that happen,” Kucharik said.

