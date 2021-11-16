Outside group recommends 'less is more' approach for Madison police protest response

Madison police should use a "less is more" approach for responding to civil unrest, using small mobile units to focus on quelling instigators rather than a robust, high-visible police line that can enflame tensions with peaceful protesters, according to a report released Tuesday.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes and John Hollway, executive eirector of the Quattrone Center, discuss the center's review into how the depart…
The recommendation is one of 69 changes to Madison policing practices offered in a 132-page report from the Quattrone Center, an affiliate of the University of Pennsylvania Law School. At the Madison Police Department's request, the group reviewed the department's response to six days of civil unrest that happened in the summer of 2020 when protests escalated to violence and destruction Downtown after the murder of George Floyd.
Other recommendations include having community representatives within the crowds to communicate what's happening on the ground to the police department, building trust with protest leaders before protests happen, using body-worn cameras, removing squad cars from active protest areas so the vehicles don't get damaged or lit on fire, avoiding using tear gas against crowds unless there's a significant public safety risk and increasing police training.
The goal of the report was not to place blame on a particular group for the violence, but to analyze the "root causes" of "undesirable" incidents to prevent such incidents from happening in the future, according to the report.
The Quattrone Center identified 14 critical incidents that were "particularly disturbing and undesirable," found 133 contributing factors that created those situations and came up with recommendations aimed at eliminating those factors. The incidents included violence, looting, standoffs with police, destruction and arrests of demonstrators that some involved in creating the recommendations saw as using "unnecessary force."
To come up with the recommendations, Madison police and the center invited "a highly diverse group" of community leaders, as well as law enforcement stakeholders to participate in the review.
The center notes that while a small group of instigators who broke off from the crowds were almost always the ones who started the violence, the report's focus is to find out ways that the police department can improve. The Quattrone Center said it doesn't have the ability to prevent agitators actions.
The report also recognized that some of the police department's strategies that summer were not successful.
For instance, from May 30, 2020, to June 1, 2020, officers focused on using a "fixed line" of officers in riot gear to respond to demonstrations. But that tactic did not prevent instigators from starting violence and served to escalate protesters who had been peaceful.
During confrontations between the crowds and police lines, some demonstrators would throw objects at officers and refuse to disperse. Police would respond with pepper spray and tear gas to "clear the streets." Later, large groups of people would loot buildings and light dumpsters on fire.
The report says that police were more successful when they moved away from the fixed line formation, and used smaller, mobile units instead. That way, officers could engage mainly with the instigators.
Many of the center's recommendations focused on various ways the department could use these "less visible or intrusive tactics" to prevent civil unrest from escalating.
One such recommendation would be to partner with community leaders, activists and human relations personnel to conduct crowd control without a visible police presence. Police wouldn't intervene unless there's a more significant public safety concern.
These community representatives could also communicate with police to identify the "changing needs of the protesters" in a way that allows the police department to "facilitate peaceful protests and prioritize life over property while striving to protect both," the report explains.
Another recommendation is to use tear gas as a crowd dispersal tactic "cautiously, using it only when people are at risk of imminent physical harm or to prevent substantial property damage." Use of tear gas should be tracked. The center called using tear gas "intrusive."
Other recommendations include additional surveillance cameras, protective film on windows of government buildings, GPS tracking for officers and better encrypted communication technology for police.
This story will be updated.