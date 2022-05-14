Outside and loving it: Pandemic jump in park use appears here to stay

As birds flew overhead on a warm spring day in early April 2021, about 100 people lounged, laughed, played and exercised in James Madison Park.

Dozens lay or sat on blankets with friends on the expansive grassy field. Others walked along the lakeshore, rode bikes, played volleyball or basketball, balanced on a slackline, threw a football, walked their dogs, listened to music or swung back and forth on swings.

The scene was just one day in one park in 2021 — the busiest year yet for both Madison and Dane County parks. Park use had already skyrocketed during the first year of the pandemic in 2020. But new figures show that popularity continued to grow the following year, and the trend is expected to continue.

“The pandemic just put parks and outdoor recreation on the forefront where it didn’t used to be before,” Dane County Parks Director Joleen Stinson said. “I’m hopeful that all these people fell in love with their local parks because of the pandemic, and now they’re going to be lifelong users.”

Madison parks superintendent Eric Knepp said there was “a massive increase” in park use during the pandemic, and that was sustained in 2021. This summer, large events will be back, which Knepp expects will cause parks use to increase even more — to a level not seen before the pandemic.

“I would anticipate that 2022 would be the busiest year ... that we’ve ever had,” Knepp said. “I don’t think parks have ever been more popular and more loved in the city.”

Dane County’s parks saw 3 million visitors to its 26 parks in 2019. In 2020, that number rose to 4 million visitors, a 33% increase, according to data provided by Dane County Parks.

Despite indoor activities becoming an option again during the summer of 2021 as businesses reopened and vaccines became widely available, Dane County park use didn’t drop back to pre-pandemic levels. In fact, it increased again to 4.15 million annual visitors in 2021, according to the latest data.

Stinson said determining the number of park visitors “isn’t an exact science,” but parks staff can extrapolate the data using trail counters, as well as traffic counters installed at some park entrances. Each car is counted as 2½ visitors, a conservative estimate, she said.

The city of Madison doesn’t track the number of visitors to its nearly 250 parks, but some data points show a similar pattern.

From 2019 to 2020, the number of golf rounds rose from 99,300 to 134,800, an increase of 35,500, or 36%.

Knepp said many areas across the country saw a similar increase, but then rounds dipped slightly in 2021. In Madison, however, rounds rose by 4,300 in 2021, to a total of 139,100 rounds. That’s the most annual rounds played in at least the last 30 years. The city only has accurate records dating back to the mid-90s.

“That shows this level of sustained growth,” Knepp said of the increase in people playing golf.

Another window into Madison park use is the number of permits issued for using the city’s disc golf courses, dog parks, ski trails and boat launches. There were 13,900 annual permits issued in 2019, 19,400 in 2020 and 24,100 in 2021 — a 73% increase over those three years.

Together, the data show a large jump in park use during the first year of the pandemic and continued growth in 2021.

Long-term change?

Knepp said it seems the pandemic didn’t just temporarily change people’s recreational outlets but prompted more permanent changes in how residents use the city’s green spaces.

City parks staff saw an uptick in smaller, less-structured events as more families played and friends hung out together in parks. Knepp wonders whether those small activities will continue or if people will instead go to large special events, such as La Fete de Marquette, which are returning this summer. Either way, he doesn’t expect parks’ popularity to go down.

Stinson said county parks staff noticed a marked increase in people trying new activities. Rangers helped first-time boat owners launch their watercraft and campers set up tents for the first time. She said those users figured out how to do a new recreational activity in 2020 and now are “out and exploring new areas.”

And as remote work took hold, residents started using the parks on weekdays and during breaks from their jobs to go on bike rides or walks, Knepp said.

“Suddenly our parks were super busy Tuesday at 2 p.m.,” Knepp said.

That level of weekday use is something that has been sustained, he said. Knepp believes people realized how replenishing it can be to get out in nature.

“I think that maybe what’s changed is the public perception about parks,” Stinson said. “They’re really viewed more now as a critical part of our quality of life, giving us health benefits, both physical — (and) certainly during the pandemic — that mental health benefit of being outside.”

Health benefits

Going out in nature is so beneficial that some physicians have started prescribing going to a park or being out in the sun as part of broader treatment plans for patients, Dean Health spokesperson Mike Weber said.

“There’s a direct correlation between physical and mental health and nature,” Weber said.

Dean Health, SSM Health and the Foundation for Dane County Parks have been partnering together on an initiative called “Healthy Parks, Healthy You” to boost awareness of the county’s parks and get more people outside, Weber said.

The groups hosted COVID-19 vaccinations at Lake Farm County Park in May and June 2021 and started a “Walk with a Doc” program to have doctor appointments outside as part of the initiative, Weber said. The initiative is currently focusing on promoting parks for families. Future initiatives will focus on making parks more accessible and encouraging park use among seniors.

Stinson said she hopes people will not only continue using parks but also explore new recreational opportunities. Many people don’t realize Dane County parks have areas for foraging, snowshoeing in the winter, flying drones or small airplanes, mountain biking, riding horses and stargazing.

“By experiencing nature you learn to appreciate and love it,” Stinson said. “And then that appreciation and love, it just really never goes away.”

