Outdoor capacities increase across Wisconsin State Park System, DNR says

Outdoor capacities across the Wisconsin State Park System increased Friday for all events, activities and outdoor facilities as the summer season nears.

The state Department of Natural Resources announced the new capacity limits Friday, effective immediately. The changes include:

Volunteer group sizes can increase to 350 people outdoors with small working groups of 50 or less.

DNR-led and co-sponsored events, such as naturalist activities and education programs, are now allowed for up to 350 people as long as events are outdoors.

Outdoor-only concession activities can increase to 350 people.

Outdoor group campsites will increase to maximum capacity or 350 people, whichever is less.

Special event and commercial-use application group sizes will increase to 350 people.

Visitors to the parks are still asked to social distance and follow the latest public health guidelines.

Services and facilities open to the public include camping, bathrooms, dump and waste stations, accessible cabins, drive-up window service, concessions, firewood and open-air shelters and amphitheaters.