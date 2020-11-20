Outbreak at the Dane County Jail and other COVID-19 updates

The Public Safety Building currently houses 252 inmates, with 236 others at the Ferris work release center on Madison’s south side and in the jail facility in the City-County Building.

Dane County as a whole reported 160 new cases on Wednesday, down from 476 the previous day and its lowest daily total in nearly a month. Just six days ago the county reported a record 700 cases. The seven-day average stands at about 430, down about 50 from three days ago.

But the county also reported a record 179 COVID-19 inpatients, with 46 of those in intensive care. Hospital officials have reported the addition of several ICU beds in recent to keep up with demand.

But staffing has been even more of challenge. According to the latest data available on the Department of Health Services COVID-19 dashboard, 627 healthcare workers in the state had tested positive or experienced symptoms of infection. The previous week, 1,090 health care workers were sidelined.

A significant portion of Dane County’s COVID-19 cases are coming from UW students. The school enjoyed a relatively quiet October after getting a handle on an alarming outbreak at the start of the school year. But the seven-day average has crept up to 74.

The state on Thursday reported 6,440 new cases, well down from the nearly 8,000 cases on Wednesday. But there was a high number of deaths, 83, the second-highest total yet.

