Out of work and need jobless benefits? Here's what Wisconsin residents can expect.

Aaron, a 48-year-old restaurant manager who didn't want his last name published, said Workforce Development asked for additional information to process his most recent week's claim, but for five days he's been unable to contact anyone at the department.

"When we call we get the message that they don’t have the ability to place more people on hold," he said. "On Thursday my wife was finally able to be placed on hold and was 20th in line."

That was at 1 p.m., he said, and by 3 p.m. she made it to sixth in line when the system hung up because it was closing for the day.

"There needs to be some pressure placed on the governor’s office to address this issue," he said. "People have lost their income and can’t make ends meet or even purchase food for their families."

Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman said Thursday that claims processors are working nights and weekends to process the avalanche of claims, and with technology in dire need of an upgrade.

The department has over 150 employees working overtime. It brought in 35 people from another division to work at the unemployment insurance call center and plans to hire about 120 more people, which will hopefully start to chip away at the backlog.

