Out of work and need jobless benefits? Here's what Wisconsin residents can expect.

Jobless claims continue to pile up as the coronavirus pandemic stretches on, with more than 342,000 in Wisconsin so far. A state analysis says the unemployment rate could reach a staggering 27%, surpassing even the highest jobless rate during the Great Depression.
Although that analysis from the Department of Workforce Development is not an official report, it offers a grim outlook for a state that has in recent months enjoyed historically low unemployment figures. Wisconsin's unemployment rate was 3.5% in February, and a year ago it was 2.8%, a record low.
Never before have jobs been shed so quickly.
According to federal unemployment numbers released on Thursday, 6.6 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, and nearly 6.9 million the week before that, bringing the total number of jobless claims to 17 million since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While comparisons with the Great Depression are becoming more common, there's a big difference: Back then, if you were out of work you were looking for a job. Now, most people not drawing a paycheck are looking for an unemployment check.
And the process of filing claims is not always going smoothly.
Aaron, a 48-year-old restaurant manager who didn't want his last name published, said Workforce Development asked for additional information to process his most recent week's claim, but for five days he's been unable to contact anyone at the department.
"When we call we get the message that they don’t have the ability to place more people on hold," he said. "On Thursday my wife was finally able to be placed on hold and was 20th in line."
That was at 1 p.m., he said, and by 3 p.m. she made it to sixth in line when the system hung up because it was closing for the day.
"There needs to be some pressure placed on the governor’s office to address this issue," he said. "People have lost their income and can’t make ends meet or even purchase food for their families."
Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman said Thursday that claims processors are working nights and weekends to process the avalanche of claims, and with technology in dire need of an upgrade.
The department has over 150 employees working overtime. It brought in 35 people from another division to work at the unemployment insurance call center and plans to hire about 120 more people, which will hopefully start to chip away at the backlog.
If you’ve found yourself among the growing ranks of unemployed Wisconsinites, here are some tips on how to apply for unemployment insurance, and what you can expect to get.
How do I apply?
Go to dwd.wisconsin.gov/uiben/apply, create an account and follow the prompts to file an initial application. You’ll then have to file a weekly claim.
What if I’m not online or have problems filling out the online application?
Call 414-435-7069 or toll-free 844-910-3661 Monday through Friday from 7:35 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Applicants will get a message that a claims specialist will call them back within five business days to help file an initial claim.
How much time do I have to file my application?
Normally, 14 days, but Workforce Development announced on Thursday that it is extending that to 28 days.
How soon can I expect a check?
Currently, there’s a week-long waiting period, and then, if there are no eligibility issues, you can get payment within days. A bipartisan proposal to waive the waiting period is included in a COVID-19 relief package that’s pending in the state Legislature, but hasn't been acted on.
How much can I expect to get?
The state pays 40% of your salary for up to 26 weeks, with a cap of $370 per week. Under the CARES Act passed by Congress two weeks ago, the federal government will pick up those payments for another 13 weeks. Also under the legislation, you get $600 a week on top of that, which should bring most workers up to their regular earnings. Those payments will continue, if you remain unemployed, until July 31. The state hopes to start including the payments on April 26.
Will they be retroactive?
Yes. Once the state is able to process the claims, payments will cover all weeks of unemployment eligibility retroactive to March 29.
I don’t qualify for unemployment benefits because I’m self-employed. Does the CARES Act do anything for me?
The CARES Act expands eligibility to include gig workers, workers who are self-employed, freelancers, independent contractors and part-time workers.
Will I need to fulfill job search requirements?
The governor’s emergency order waived job search requirements for the duration of the emergency with the expectation that many new claimants will be hired back when the state lifts social distancing requirements.
I’m still at work, but my hours have been cut back. Can I still get unemployment?
Yes, as long as you meet eligibility requirements.
Am I eligible if I come down with COVID-19?
No. To be eligible, you have to able to work.
How about if I’m quarantined?
If you’re self-quarantined, you might qualify if you're able to work, but your employer didn’t allow you to do your job remotely. If you’re in mandatory quarantine, you may be eligible if you’re able to work.
I was laid off and lost my health insurance. What should I do?
Although the enrollment period for insurance under the Affordable Care Act is over, there is a 60-day special enrollment period. That is likely cheaper than continuing your employer-based coverage under COBRA, which requires you to pick up the portion of your premium your employer had paid. You can get help with lining up ACA coverage by calling 211. You can also visit Covering Wisconsin at coveringwi.org for assistance, or call 608-261-1455 or 414-270-4677.
You might also qualify for BadgerCare, the state’s Medicaid program.
