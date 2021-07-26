Ousted Milwaukee police chief among four finalists for Fitchburg's next chief

Fitchburg has selected four finalists in the city's search for its next chief of police, including former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales who was demoted last summer.

Morales was removed as the Milwaukee Police Department chief of police after the city's Fire and Police Commission unanimously decided to demote him to captain last August, prompting him to sue the city for damages after a court ruled he was improperly demoted.

The Fire and Police Commission cited the former chief's role in the ordering officers to deploy tear gas and pepper spray against protesters in demonstrations last summer over George Floyd's death. The commission also scrutinized how the department policed Black communities under Morales' leadership since he was appointed in 2018.