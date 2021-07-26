Ousted Milwaukee police chief among four finalists for Fitchburg's next chief

Fitchburg has selected four finalists in the city's search for its next chief of police, including former Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales who was demoted last summer.
Morales was removed as the Milwaukee Police Department chief of police after the city's Fire and Police Commission unanimously decided to demote him to captain last August, prompting him to sue the city for damages after a court ruled he was improperly demoted.
The Fire and Police Commission cited the former chief's role in the ordering officers to deploy tear gas and pepper spray against protesters in demonstrations last summer over George Floyd's death. The commission also scrutinized how the department policed Black communities under Morales' leadership since he was appointed in 2018.
Fitchburg's finalists announcement comes one day before the Milwaukee City Council is set to take a final vote on a $627,000 settlement with Morales, as first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Morales will drop the federal civil rights lawsuit if the City Council approves the settlement on Tuesday.
Also chosen as finalists were Scott Kleinfeldt, a lieutenant at the Madison Police Department, Tony Ruesga, the chief of the Cross Plains Police Department, and Vic Siebeneck, a captain at the Salt Lake City, Utah, Police Department.
Starting next week, the finalists will be interviewed by the city administrator Chad Brecklin, the former Fitchburg police chief who left to post to become the administrator, and Fitchburg Mayor Aaron Richardson. Fitchburg's Police and Fire Commission will also interview each candidate. The city expects to select the next chief by mid August, to start in mid September.
Interim Police Chief Matt Laha, who has served at the department since 2005, took over for Brecklin in early July.
A moderated public forum for the community to meet the finalists will be held at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 3 at the IUPAT Training Center, 5375 King James Way. The public can submit questions to the finalists online at: go.madison.com/fitchburgpolice
