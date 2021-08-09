Ousted Milwaukee police chief advances to final stages of Fitchburg chief of police search

Ousted Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales, who just settled a lawsuit with the city, is one of two finalists to be Fitchburg's next chief of police.

After interviews with the Fitchburg Police and Fire Commission, the city announced Monday that Morales and Vic Siebeneck, a captain for the Salt Lake City Police Department, will proceed to the next stage of consideration.

Morales sued the city of Milwaukee after he was demoted last summer for ordering officers to fire tear gas and pepper spray at protesters demonstrating over George Floyd’s death. Last month, the Milwaukee City Council approved a $627,000 settlement with Morales.

Under the agreement, Morales would drop his lawsuit and city and county officials would not admit to any negligence or to having violated any contract or federal, state and local laws.

After background checks, Morales and Siebeneck will have final follow-up interviews with the PFC.