Ousted agriculture secretary running for state Senate

Senate Republicans who fired the state's agriculture secretary, Braf Pfaff, may be seeing a whole lot more of him.

Pfaff, who served as Gov. Tony Evers' secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection until being abruptly ousted in November, said on Monday he will run for the Senate seat being vacated by Democratic Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse.

A win by Pfaff in the fairly competitive district would not only shore up the party's numbers in Republican-controlled chamber, but could provide a symbol to Democrats and Republicans alike for what's at stake in the November election.

Republicans are expected to keep majorities in the Senate and Assembly, but Wisconsin remains a contested battleground in the race for president. Fallout from the response to the novel coronavirus, however, could confuse the political calculus.

Pfaff's firing highlighted the raw political divisions between parties that have fractured the state in recent years. Pfaff had been fired in part due to open disagreements with Republican lawmakers over delayed funding for a farmer suicide prevention program. Democrats said the firing would prevent cabinet secretaries from being able to freely criticize the Legislature, while Republicans said Democrats had politicized the issue.