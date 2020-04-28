Ousted agriculture secretary Brad Pfaff running for state Senate

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senate Republicans who fired the state’s agriculture secretary, Brad Pfaff, may be seeing a whole lot more of him.

Pfaff, who served as Gov. Tony Evers’ secretary of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection until being abruptly ousted in November, said on Monday he will run for the Democratic nomination for the Senate seat being vacated by Democratic Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

A win by Pfaff, from Onalaska, in the competitive district would shore up the party’s numbers in the Republican-controlled chamber, although Republicans are expected to keep majorities in both the Senate and Assembly. Wisconsin remains a contested battleground in the race for president. Fallout from the response to the novel coronavirus, however, could confuse the political calculus.