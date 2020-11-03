'Our voices should be heard': Pandemic, high anxiety fuel big turnout in Wisconsin

Joseph Helton, of Madison, also cast his ballot with the pandemic on his mind when he voted for Trump. He said the economy needs to "open back up" and the coronavirus will spread and run its course whether people wear masks or use plastic dividers.

He also said Trump's policies will bring positive change.

"I feel like he's got the right motivation to keep things going in the right direction," Helton said.

Joseph Ledesma and Christina Lord, who went to their polling place at Leopold Elementary School together, said they cast their ballots for Biden. Neither prescribe to a political party and both have voted for Republicans in the past, they said, but equality and social issues persuaded them to vote for Biden.

"I feel like a lot of what Trump stands for is what I'm against," Lord said.

Kayla Bloede, 24, cast her ballot for Biden. She said she felt like she was voting against Trump rather than for the Democratic candidate.

"I don't know that he was a candidate that anyone wanted," Bloede sad.

She said she hopes Biden will better represent Americans of color, particularly with Kamala Harris, who is Black and South Asian, as the vice president.