'Our voices should be heard': Pandemic, high anxiety fuel big turnout in Wisconsin

Residents of battleground Wisconsin cast their votes on a beautiful, unseasonably warm Tuesday that belied the divisions fueled by Donald Trump's presidency and a pandemic that's infected more than 238,000 people in the state and convinced 40% of the voting-age population to cast their ballots early.
Poll workers had a busy day ahead processing the nearly 2 million absentee ballots while shepherding in-person voters through the process. Despite the record number of early voters, walk-in traffic was steady throughout the day for voters and same-day voter registrations at many polling places in Madison and across the state.
“The high rate in Ward 35 is astronomical," chief inspector Pat Butler said of turnout in the racially diverse, North Side Madison ward late Tuesday afternoon.
The Madison City Clerk's office reported that as of 4 p.m., turnout was more than 70% of registered voters, including the absentee ballots workers had been able to count by that time. Some wards reported turnout upwards of 80%. Turnout as a percentage of the city's voting-age population was about 64% as of 4 p.m.
Richard Raymond, 53, said the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic was the most important issue to him in the election, especially with his mother testing positive for the virus three days earlier.
“We need somebody in office that's going to take care of this and abolish this,” he said of the disease after voting at Mendota Elementary School in Madison.
Joseph Helton, of Madison, also cast his ballot with the pandemic on his mind when he voted for Trump. He said the economy needs to "open back up" and the coronavirus will spread and run its course whether people wear masks or use plastic dividers.
He also said Trump's policies will bring positive change.
"I feel like he's got the right motivation to keep things going in the right direction," Helton said.
Joseph Ledesma and Christina Lord, who went to their polling place at Leopold Elementary School together, said they cast their ballots for Biden. Neither prescribe to a political party and both have voted for Republicans in the past, they said, but equality and social issues persuaded them to vote for Biden.
"I feel like a lot of what Trump stands for is what I'm against," Lord said.
Kayla Bloede, 24, cast her ballot for Biden. She said she felt like she was voting against Trump rather than for the Democratic candidate.
"I don't know that he was a candidate that anyone wanted," Bloede sad.
She said she hopes Biden will better represent Americans of color, particularly with Kamala Harris, who is Black and South Asian, as the vice president.
Few polling places in Madison had lines, aside from the morning crowd who turned out before doors opened.
Dozens of people stood in line to vote at the Meadowridge Library on Madison’s West Side shortly before polls opened.
Jim Armstrong said he usually votes after work but feared the lines would be longer. The 63-year-old said he wasn't comfortable voting by absentee ballot in an election that feels more important than any other in his lifetime.
“I’m going to make sure it counts,” he said. “It feels desperately consequential.”
It was a sentiment echoed by others, including Jerilline Torgeson, who dropped off her absentee ballot Tuesday morning at Middleton's St. Bernard Church.
"I just want to make sure my vote gets there," Torgeson said. "Our voices should be heard."
Chloe McKenzie, 26, also feared an absentee ballot wouldn’t get counted. She waited about 20 minutes to vote at Meadowridge.
“It feels like more is at stake,” she said.
Nicolette Miscevich showed up about 40 minutes before polls opened at 7 a.m. to claim the first spot in line at the Elver Park polling place on Madison's Far West Side.
The Memorial High School senior, who turned 18 on Friday, said she was excited to vote for the first time in an election that feels more consequential than the last.
“We see who’s in office and what they stand for,” she said. “For me to be able to vote and have my say in it is important.”
No threats at polling sites
Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe said during an afternoon briefing that the election was proceeding smoothly and the lighter-than-normal in-person turnout was allowing poll workers to process record numbers of absentee ballots.
Wolfe said officials are not aware of any threats against polling sites.
“Wisconsin residents should feel confident that it’s safe and secure and their ballots will be counted,” she said.
Democratic and Republican and Trump campaign election observers were at various Madison polling places. Chief inspectors Butler, at the Mendota Elementary School polling place, and Ivy Garlynd, at the Hawthorne Library polling place on the East Side, said the observers at their sites had not challenged the right of anyone to vote.
“We are here just to make sure that the people who come out don’t experience threats or intimidation," said Xochilth Garcia, an observer at the Mendota site and volunteer with the Franklin-based Latino-rights group Forward Latino.
Kabzuag Vaj, 46, co-executive director of local nonprofit Freedom, Inc. said members of Freedom, Inc. were at many polls across Madison making sure that no voters were intimidated. Vaj voted at the town of Madison's polling location, which had members of Voces de la Frontera outside who helped answer voter's questions and make voting as accessible as possible.
Freedom, Inc.'s members at polling stations also tried to help foster a joyful atmosphere around voting, director of community power building Mahnker Dahnweih said at the 73rd ward's polling place at Village on Park, 2300 S. Park St.
Dahnweih, who used to live in the area and vote in the town of Madison, said she and other people of color have faced barriers to voting in Madison, such as misinformation about voter ID requirements and discomfort in voting at locations with large police presences.
"We know our presence, our music, our joy is a deterrent to people harassing us," Dahnweih said.
Election experts with the nonpartisan National Task Force on Election Crises are monitoring the election for potential disruptions while also cautioning against expectations that all votes will be counted Tuesday night.
The Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law received more than 30,000 calls about voting irregularities, but president Kristen Clarke said most incidents reported were “isolated and sporadic,” resulting in a relatively smooth election day across the country.”
“We’ve not seen major systemic problems or attempts to obstruct voters,” Clarke said. “We were bracing for the worst and have been pleasantly surprised to see elections in many parts of the country move smoothly.”
But Clarke cautioned there could still be efforts to challenge legitimate absentee ballots that have yet to be processed.
“We will see if today proves to be the calm before the storm,” Clarke said.
Youth voters turn out
On UW-Madison’s campus, temperatures in the mid-60s made the job of volunteers encouraging students to vote easier.
Eight poll workers stood outside Memorial Union just before 1 p.m. asking everyone who walked by whether they’d voted.
“This is actually your polling location!” poll worker Yonah Davis, 19, told one student after she asked how to vote.
Surrounded by around 50 students spread out across the lawn in small, socially distanced groups on Library Mall, volunteers with Planned Parenthood offered buttons, stickers, condoms and T-shirts to those who texted three of their friends to vote. A bright pink table with a tent and balloons was set up in the middle of the pedestrian mall.
“What we really want is to talk to voters about how valuable their vote is,” said Cedar Hayes, 24, a campaign organizer with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin.
Earlier, a white pick-up truck with “VOTE BLUE” painted on it was parked outside Memorial Union with a loudspeaker that boomed, “Let’s get out to the polls by 8 p.m. Badgers!” And just after 4 p.m., a man on stilts dressed up as Uncle Sam also showed up on Library Mall to encourage voting.
Ashley Cherney, 21, a recent graduate of UW-Madison who voted early, said voting this year has become "the trendy thing to do" among students.
"Every single person that I talk to and all my friends have voted already," Cherney said.
UW-Madison student Emily Brandenburg, 18, voted for the first time Tuesday. Poll workers helped her print a voter ID on site so she could cast her ballot. She voted for former vice president Joe Biden.
“The president’s been a mess,” Brandenburg said. “I’m excited to be able to vote and do something about this.”
Turnout in Madison wards with large minority populations appeared to be high as of late Tuesday afternoon.
Richard Raymond and Daniel Jones, 49, both black men, said they voted for Biden.
Jones acknowledged that his first choice was Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and wasn't excited about the former vice president
But "I just feel like it’s our duty to remove Trump from office," he said. “I think he’s a narcissist, and egotistic showman who shouldn’t have been there in the first place.”
Key areas
In Brown County, there were about 80 people in line when the polls opened at the Swan Club, a banquet hall established in 1960 in De Pere.
Northeast Wisconsin is a key region of the state for both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden. In 2016, Trump grabbed nearly 53% of the vote in Brown County with Hillary Clinton getting almost 42%. Trump is hoping to build on that margin but if Biden can close that gap, it could be a key to turning the state blue.
“It’s about time we end the four years of what’s going on,” said Ryan Boerst, 37, an architectural designer. “Just kind of wrap it up and find an answer.”
Grace Runge, 34, a registered nurse was in line at 6:15 a.m. after ending her third shift at a nearby hospital. She has lived her whole life in De Pere, a city of 24,970 just south of Green Bay and physically divided by the north-flowing Fox River.
She supported the efforts of Trump as he campaigned and is hoping he is re-elected.
“I think it falls in line with how he’s been his entire presidency,” said Runge, who was third in line. “I have a lot of respect for him.”
The precinct at the Swan Club had 3,935 registered voters, and 2,629 had already voted early or absentee, said Marge Calaway, chief inspector at the site.
As of 9:25 a.m. about 200 people had cast their ballots at the town of Wrightstown Hall in the hamlet of Greenleaf in southern Brown County. Town clerk Donna Martzahl expects 90% turnout in her town. About 600 voted early or absentee.
“We’re just very fortunate,” Martzahl said. “I’m just so pleased it’s a nice day and people can stand outside. We’ve had a steady line."
In Outagamie County, where some mail-in ballots have a small glitch on the bar code needed to scan them, a team of poll workers at the Municipal Services Building in Kaukauna was busy opening some of the 3,200 ballots that filled boxes in the City Council chambers. Those with a glitch had to be remade, which meant copying the choices of a voter onto a new ballot. The new ballot was then checked by others in the room to ensure it was correct before it was scanned.
“There’s so many checks and balances,” said Geri Rock, the polling sites chief inspector. “It’s been a fabulous turnout.”
As of 10:20 a.m., 339 people had voted in person and about 30 people were in line.
In Appleton, one of its polling places was located in the Paper Discovery Center along the raging Fox River. The nice weather allowed voters to bask in the sun and enjoy the views as they queued up to vote.
Doug and Aimee Moran came with three of their five children. They both said their choice for president was clear.
“One is pro-American, pro-freedom. The other is pro-socialist, big government, globalism,” Doug Moran, 50, said. “It’s exciting. It’s a monumental election just because of the difference in directions that each candidate wants to take the country.”
Christian Pavels, 30, is a manager at a Mexican restaurant in Appleton. As he stood in line to cast his vote he said he had no hesitation about voting for Biden.
“I just think our country will be better for it with some integrity in the office,” Pavels said. “The engagement that people have had for this election is awesome. I think it’s a great democratic process and I’m excited to see the result.”
Wisconsin and the 'blue wall'
Wisconsin was one of several "blue wall" states that surprised pollsters by going for Trump in 2016, and both Trump's and Biden's campaigns have spent millions of dollars in an attempt to earn the Badger State's 10 electoral votes this year.
There were nearly 3 million votes cast in the 2016 presidential election, with 22,748 separating Trump and Clinton. There are about 4.2 million eligible voters in Wisconsin, and about 3.68 million of them are registered to vote, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
As of Tuesday, more than 251,968 absentee ballots had been cast in Dane County, representing about 64% of registered voters on Nov. 1 and more than 80% of all votes cast in 2016.
The city of Middleton had received nearly 11,000 absentee ballots by Monday, representing more than 70% of registered voters.
"I would have liked to see more people," Mayor Gurdip Brar said while observing voting at the Middleton courthouse. "I'm quite pleased everything is going very smoothly."
Ivy Garlynd, the chief inspector at the Hawthorne Library polling site on Madison's East Side, said there had been some 80 same-day registrations to vote at her site as of about 4 p.m. Tuesday.
After lower turnout among African Americans for Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election helped give Trump a narrow victory, it appeared that people of color were turning out in force to vote for former vice president Joe Biden.
Butler, who's worked the polls since the Carter administration, said there were few people of color voting at her site in the 2016 election, but "I think the election now means a whole bunch to people."
Also at stake Tuesday is control of the state Legislature, although Democrats would need a historic surge to win either the Senate or the Assembly that thanks to Republican gerrymandering in 2011 have seen strong GOP majorities over the last eight years, despite more closely divided votes for statewide offices including governor and attorney general.
National Guard, new poll workers
Gov. Tony Evers activated 400 National Guard troops to serve as poll workers on an as-needed basis, but Wolfe said Tuesday that local officials also have their own lists of reserve poll workers who can be called upon if there are shortages.
Chief inspector Peter Quinn said about two-thirds of his staff were new this year and most are significantly younger than the usual crew.
“We’ve had a lot of turnover because of the pandemic,” Quinn said. “We definitely have had a demographic shift.”
Wolfe, of the Elections Commission, emphasized that National Guard members helping at the polls will be in civilian clothing and will not be responding to any civil unrest.
“There are none serving in any law enforcement or crowd control capacity,” Wolfe said. “They’re doing regular poll worker things.”
Despite the relatively smooth voting, Wolfe cautioned against expecting immediate tallies and noted the state has until Dec. 1 to certify results.
“If unofficial results aren’t available until morning it doesn’t mean something went wrong. It just means election officials are doing their jobs,” Wolfe said. “Our election inspectors are going to continue valuing accuracy over speed.”
This story will be updated.
