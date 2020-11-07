'Our country came a long way': Madison crowds head outside to celebrate Biden, Harris victory

Bill Norman and Carol Martini were easy to spot. They circled Madison’s Capitol Square Saturday on Norman’s Yamaha V Star motorcycle with Martini’s American flag flapping in the wind, exchanging hoots with hundreds of others who formed an impromptu parade in their vehicles.
“I was a poll worker. I worked 17-18 hours on Tuesday registering new voters and doing curbside dropoff,” Norman said as cars blasted horns around him on the Pinckney Street side of the Square.
Their plans for the day? “She’s gotta go to work,” Norman said, pointing to Martini. “I’m gonna get blackout drunk!”
They were part of a spontaneous celebration that broke out late Saturday morning, moments after the Associated Press called the presidential election for the Democratic ticket of former Vice President Joe Biden and California Sen. Kamala Harris. Many other national news outlets soon followed on the news that Biden had built an insurmountable lead in Pennsylvania which, along with Nevada, gave Biden 290 Electoral College votes, 20 more than required to win election.
Under clear blue skies and with an unseasonably warm temperature climbing into the 70s, the sound of firecrackers, vuvuzelas and even simple applause interrupted a quiet morning in neighborhoods near downtown Madison, a city in which the Democrats secured 85% of the presidential vote.
University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate students Ben Rush, Sara Stuedemann and Becca Honeyball brought pots and wooden spoons to the Square, joining a growing and raucous crowd at the State Street corner.
“They’ve been banging pots and pans in Chicago off balconies to recognize doctors, nurses and first responders,” Honeyball said. “So this wasn’t our idea.”
Similar to many others who flocked to the Square, Rush listed several reasons he was excited by the prospect of a Biden presidency.
“I think this is really where the rubber hits the road,” he said. “Now that we have some clearance to advance more progressive agendas, I’m hoping the pandemic gets under control, health care becomes a universal right versus just a privilege and that we really start to have policies enacted that address racial justice.”
Kamal Salam, 28, stood on top of his car, parked at the intersection of Carroll, Mifflin and State streets, waving a Biden/Harris sign in time to Kool & the Gang’s “Celebration” and attempting to lead the crowd in various chants. But most of the attendees were content to sit on the grass and take in the scene.
“We don’t need any organized leadership of this, we’re all just here to celebrate,” he said. “I’m an independent, policy-wise, but I do value progressive politics.”
Adelaide Fisk stood near Salam’s car with a pink yoga mat under her arm and a yellow “Voters Decide” sign in her hand. An immigrant from Nigeria who arrived in the U.S. over 30 years ago, Fisk is not a citizen and didn’t vote, but was relieved to see a Biden victory.
“I was coming from class and I heard the noise and someone said Biden won, so I thought I have to go join the group,” Fisk said. She called the Trump era a “nightmare” she’s glad to see end.
“I’m hopeful for the opportunity to bring people together, foster relationships and stop the division,” she said.
‘If it’s a legal vote, I have no problem’
On the opposite side of the Square, Mark Sullivan, wearing a “Dare to be a conservative” t-shirt, walked with a Trump for President flag, waving to honking motorists.
“This is not about Biden or Trump, this is about America. This is about protecting the vote. This is about protecting our Constitution, because without the Constitution, we’ve got nothing,” Sullivan said. “If it’s a legal vote, I have no problem.”
Sullivan was concerned that the excitement to declare a president was obscuring concerns over fraudulent voting.
“Everyone’s saying to count every ballot,” he said. “I want to count every legal ballot.”
He joined a smaller crowd of Trump supporters that gathered at the Capitol's south entrance for a demonstration of their own.
Meanwhile, sitting on the Capitol lawn a short distance away, UW-Madison student Claire Hitter and her friend, Wisconsin Youth Company staffer Dana Bernhaut, were watching the news on laptops as they lounged on a picnic blanket.
“I’m supposed to be doing work, but I’m not,” Hitter said. “This is more important!” added Bernhaut.
In graduate school studying to become a high school teacher, Hitter said she was motivated to support Biden by concerns about a blurring of the division between church and state under President Donald Trump.
“People that think it should be up to the states to decide something like abortion rights, that really freaks me out more than anything,” she said. “I know if Biden is president, those rights will be more protected than if Trump had another four years.”
Bernhaut pointed to what she considers an attack on science and institutions under Trump as her biggest reason for backing the Democrats.
“What makes me upset is this fostering of extreme distrust in the media and factual evidence, so I’m glad we’ll have a president that listens to experts on COVID and hopefully unites more people in general,” she said.
‘We've got some black joy today’
By 1:30 in the afternoon, the local activist group Black Umbrella had assembled a DJ setup where the Forward statue once stood on the Square. Fists pumped in rhythm to the Twisted Sister’s “We’re Not Gonna Take It” followed by Jay Z’s “Run This Town.” Presiding over the afternoon festivities was Shy, who led the crowd in singing along.
Shy said a Biden presidency doesn’t erase the need for work to be done on racial justice and other issues addressed by protests over the summer, many of which were organized and run by Black Umbrella.
“We’re going to continue putting pressure on our local officials all the way up to the White House,” she said, adding that she also planned to enjoy the day and celebrate Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
“We got the first woman VP and she is Black and East Asian,” Shy said. “All the black girls and black women like me are celebrating that. We’ve got some black joy today. She just made history. It shows our country came a long way.”
Rolling up on the Square with a Donald Trump pinata in a pickup truck were Eddy Briseno and two friends. They said Saturday came as a relief after spending much of the week checking in on election results “every two hours.”
“Make America great again is what I think about Biden,” Briseno said, invoking Trump’s slogan. “Now is the time for that.”
About a mile east of the Square, William Koebke, 33, rested between skateboard runs at McPike Park.
“I was in the Bernie camp until he dropped out, so I’m happy about stemming the tide of American fascism, but I’m hoping he can be pushed farther left,” said Koebke, a machinist. “He says health care is a human right, but policies don’t really bear that out unless you’re actually willing to give health care to all humans, not just making it a right to buy it.”
‘I keep getting chills’
Madison’s near east side was a cacophony of happy screams, popping champagne corks, car horns, fireworks, cowbells, a tambourine, a random trumpet, “Sweet Caroline,” and even a conch shell on Saturday morning as neighbors left their houses to celebrate Biden’s win.
“I watched Van Jones give a really moving speech (on CNN) and I heard screaming in the neighborhood and I knew it had been called,” said Emma Crawford, sporting “Cheeseheads for Biden-Harris” and “Team Joe Wisconsin” buttons at an impromptu gathering in Yahara Place Park, which drew more than 50 people. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, we gotta get out there!’”
Groups gathered throughout the park to celebrate as music blared, people waved Biden signs and flags, and well-wishers drove by, honking and waving. People wrote pro-Biden messages with colored chalk on the sidewalk and a few hula hooped. Those participating said they felt a mix of joy and relief.
“It’s a huge win for women’s health care, racial justice and the middle class,” Crawford said. “I hope we can bring honor back to the White House.”
She was also thrilled about Harris — the first woman, and a woman of color, to be vice president.
“I keep getting chills,” Crawford said. “It’s really inspiring to have representation in such a powerful role. It really matters.”
Jane Ludwig was on the phone with her daughter, who lives in New York City, when she got the news that the election had been called for Biden.
“She could hear the city erupt outside her apartment,” Ludwig said. “I just get goosebumps thinking about it.”
“We think it’s exceptionally wonderful. This election is a watershed not only for our country but the world,” said Jim Penczykowski. “We need to demonstrate that we can have peaceful change.”
Young Biden and Harris supporters picnicking at the park were also excited by the news.
“It’s good news, especially for my household,” said 10-year-old Chance Van Jamieson, a Marquette Elementary School fifth-grader. “My parents are gay and I’m Black.”
But while he was happy about the win, he also observed that, “It doesn’t really change how police officers might act.”
His friend, Anika Boehm, 10, a fifth-grader at Glacial Drumlin School, pointed to Harris’ historic win as vice president.
"I’m honestly really excited because women’s rights are actually blossoming, Anika said. “We matter. If we weren’t in this world, nothing would happen.”
Anika’s mother, Sonja Boehm, said she’s hoping for progress on human rights, climate change and racial justice.
“Until now, I didn’t really realize how heavy this weight was we’ve been carrying around for four years,” she said.
But with the news of Biden’s win, “Even the weather got better!” said Chance.
Patti La Cross summed up the outcome as “It’s a vote for Joe, but it’s a vote for decency, truth, science, all women, all children, all people of color and all the people in the LGBTQ community.”
La Cross was also buoyed by the high turnout this election brought, the highest ever recorded in Wisconsin.
“I think the turnout proves we were not going to waste this moment, and we really want a future for our planet and the human community,” La Cross said.
As a first time poll worker, Crawford observed that record turnout. She was stationed at the Olbrich Gardens polling place in August and on Nov. 3. For Tuesday’s election, that ward’s turnout was 89.5% of registered voters.
“It gave me such an appreciation for how much work goes into our elections to make them efficient and safe for everybody,” Crawford said. “It was an inspiration to see how many people cared."
