'Our animals were missing people': Ronda Schwetz on sustaining the zoo amid COVID-19

A biology degree, even psychology degree can be great for animal training. Generally speaking, you do need a four year degree but that is not always the case. Some zoos will take apprenticeships. There are also two year technical college programs that are 100% towards zoo keeping. I went to UW-Stevens Point and did a captive wildlife management minor.

If you want to work in this field you have to be willing to move to where the job is. I kind of went around the country basically to learn everything I could about the zoo business. When Disney's Animal Kingdom Kingdom opened in 1998, it was the coolest thing ever. It was an exciting time. It was the epitome of showing how zoos are evolving and changing towards conservation. It was really fun and I guess the only reason I left Disney was because of hurricanes in 2004. I went over to the Denver Zoo as a primate supervisor and that’s where I really fell in love with orangutans.

Just saying ‘yes’ to opportunities as they come is how I’ve gotten to where I am.

What specifically draws you to orangutans?