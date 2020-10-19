Organizer of Tony Evers recall casts signatures claim into doubt with social media posts

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

If enough valid signatures survive challenges and are certified, a statewide recall election would be held six weeks after the date on which the recall signatures were certified as sufficient. If more than one candidate seeks to appear on the ballot for each party, the original recall date becomes the primary, and the statewide general recall election would occur four weeks later.

The last time Wisconsin had a statewide recall election was in 2012, when Republican Gov. Scott Walker defeated Democratic challenger Tom Barrett 53% to 46%, a slightly larger margin than his 2010 victory. The recall was spurred by Act 10, the law that Walker proposed to balance the state budget, but which also included many provisions to weaken the political power of public sector labor unions.

The prospect of an Evers recall has split Wisconsin Republicans, many of whom are concerned the recall effort is diverting attention away from the effort to re-elect President Donald Trump. They also say a recall would be ill-advised given Evers' relative popularity in the state, and has allowed him to begin unlimited fundraising just before the crucial presidential election.