Organizations, candidates sign letter declaring 'non-confidence' in Madison police

They also highlight the issue of broken trust between the MPD and the community, which is “one of the great challenges facing the MPD,” according to a report from an ad hoc committee that studied the police department for about five years.

“Communities that have their needs met need little policing,” the letter states, “a shift in power and resources to community is the way forward and good officers work to render themselves obsolete.”

Supporting community input

For some politicians who signed on to the letter, the decision came down to supporting community input, especially feedback from Black-led organizations and communities that are most negatively affected by the police.

“There is not really any trust left with the department,” said Dane County Board Supervisor Heidi Wegleitner, District 2, who signed the letter.