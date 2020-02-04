Organization files ethics complaints against national, state Democratic groups

A state elections watchdog group has filed ethics complaints against three political groups alleging one contributed more than legally allowed, and the other two misreported funds.

The complaints, filed by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, allege that the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee donated three times the allowable limit the state committee and that some of those funds may have been misused and misreported, according to a Tuesday news release.

"One of the primary missions of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign is to track and expose money in politics," the group's executive director Matt Rothschild said in a statement. "We don’t care if it’s a Democratic group or a Republican group that is not following the rules. We’ll blow the whistle no matter who it is."

Rothschild is a former editor of The Progressive magazine and his predecessor at the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Mike McCabe, ran for governor last year as a Democrat. But unlike other groups that have formed to boost one party, the Democracy Campaign has stuck to tracking political donations and campaign spending and advocating for less money in politics.

The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee works to get Democrats elected into U.S. state legislatures.