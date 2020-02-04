Organization files corporate contribution ethics complaints against national and state Democratic groups

Nonpartisan organization Wisconsin Democracy Campaign has filed ethics complaints against three Democratic groups related to corporate contributions to state committees from the national Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee.

The complaints allege that the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee donated three times the allowable limit the state committee and that some of those funds may have been misused and misreported, according to a Tuesday news release.

“One of the primary missions of the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign is to track and expose money in politics,” WDC Executive Director Matt Rothschild said in a statement. “We don’t care if it’s a Democratic group or a Republican group that is not following the rules. We’ll blow the whistle no matter who it is.”

While state law limits the amount of allowable annual donations from groups like the national campaign committee to $12,000 per year in corporate contributions, WDC reports the group gave three donations in that amount — totaling $36,000 — to the Wisconsin State Senate Democratic Committee last year.