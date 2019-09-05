Missy Hughes, who has spent the last 15-plus years as general counsel with Organic Valley/CROPP cooperative, has been appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to lead the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
“Having worked in a high growth business for many years, with the goal of helping farmers stay on their farms now and for the coming generations, I am excited to bring my experience to the Evers Administration, and I look forward to helping all of Wisconsin thrive,” Hughes said in a Thursday news release.
Evers said in the release he hopes for Hughes to take a full, 72-county approach to economic development to create middle-class jobs.
“With her background helping small businesses and family farms, coupled with her experience navigating complex governmental, regulatory, trade, and business matters, Missy Hughes will be an incredible asset to our team as we work to grow an economy that works for everyone,” Gov. Evers said in the news release.
Hughes joined La Farge-based Organic Valley in 2003 as chief mission office and general counsel. The cooperative of organic livestock, dairy and vegetable farmers was created in 1988.
Hughes would be taking over for former WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan, will begin Oct. 1. Hogan, who was appointed in 2015 by former Gov. Scott Walker, officially resigned Tuesday.
Walker and the Republican-led Legislature in 2011 dissolved the Commerce Department and created WEDC. The public-private agency dispenses more than $3.1 billion a year in tax credits, grants, loans and bonds.
Evers said during his campaign he wished to dissolve WEDC and move its functions to a fully public agency like the former Department of Commerce.
However, during December’s lame-duck legislative session, Republican lawmakers passed a law preventing Evers from appointing Hogan’s replacement before Sept. 1.
The agency has drawn criticism from some over the years for failing to adequately track job creation and incentives.
WEDC negotiated financial incentives with Foxconn Technology Group, a Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer. The company could receive more than $4 billion in state and local tax subsidies if it invests $10 billion and creates 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin over 15 years.
In addition, audits by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau have pointed to issues with how the agency has tracked job creation and awards given to companies.