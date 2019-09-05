Melissa Hughes, who has spent the last 15-plus years as general counsel with Organic Valley/CROPP cooperative, has been appointed by Gov. Tony Evers to lead the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp.
“Having worked in a high growth business for many years, with the goal of helping farmers stay on their farms now and for the coming generations, I am excited to bring my experience to the Evers Administration, and I look forward to helping all of Wisconsin thrive,” Hughes said in a Thursday news release.
Evers said in the release he hopes for Hughes to take a full, 72-county approach to economic development to create middle-class jobs.
“With her background helping small businesses and family farms, coupled with her experience navigating complex governmental, regulatory, trade, and business matters, Missy Hughes will be an incredible asset to our team as we work to grow an economy that works for everyone,” Gov. Evers said in the news release.
Hughes joined La Farge-based Organic Valley in 2003 as chief mission office and general counsel. The cooperative of organic livestock, dairy and vegetable farmers was created in 1988.
“Missy Hughes is a proven leader at one of Wisconsin’s most successful, homegrown businesses. I am confident that under her leadership, the WEDC will find innovative ways to create economic development opportunities in all 72 counties," Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, a WEDC board member, said in a statement. "I look forward to working together with Ms. Hughes in an effort to increase transparency and accountability at the agency.”
A spokesperson with the Governor's office said Hughes' appointment requires approval from the Senate.
“As someone with a connection to the Coulee Region, I have enjoyed working with Ms. Hughes through her work at Organic Valley. Ms. Hughes has extensive knowledge in business, leadership and management and her experience will be a valuable asset for the state of Wisconsin, Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, said in an email.
Hughes would be taking over for former WEDC Secretary Mark Hogan and will begin Oct. 1. She will become the first woman to lead the organization.
Hogan, who was appointed in 2015 by former Gov. Scott Walker, officially resigned Tuesday.
Hogan, who had almost 40 years of experience in the banking industry, was one of Walker's long-time political supporters and contributed close to $25,000 to the former Governor's campaign before his appointment. He also donated $10,000 to a Super PAC supporting Walker's presidential campaign, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.
Matt Rothschild, WDC executive director, said he hadn't found any contributions from Hughes to Evers' campaign. A search of all contributions from Organic Valley employees to partisan candidates and LCCs since 2011 found a total of $312 in contributions to Evers.
Walker and the Republican-led Legislature in 2011 dissolved the Commerce Department and created WEDC. The public-private agency dispenses more than $3.1 billion a year in tax credits, grants, loans and bonds.
Evers said during his campaign he wished to dissolve WEDC and move its functions to a fully public agency like the former Department of Commerce.
However, during December’s lame-duck legislative session, Republican lawmakers passed a law preventing Evers from appointing Hogan’s replacement before Sept. 1.
The agency has drawn criticism over the years for failing to adequately track job creation and incentives.
WEDC negotiated record-breaking financial incentives with Foxconn Technology Group, a Taiwan-based electronics manufacturer, to bring an electronics manufacturing campus to Racine County. The company could receive more than $4 billion in state and local tax subsidies if it invests $10 billion and creates 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin over 15 years.
In addition, audits by the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau have pointed to issues with how the agency has tracked job creation and awards given to companies.