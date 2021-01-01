Organic farmers see increased demand during COVID-19 pandemic

While the COVID-19 pandemic has strained businesses to the breaking point, forcing some to close down permanently, some officials in Wisconsin's organic industry have been reporting some of their best gains in years.
The root cause may be a mixed bag, according to officials in the industry. In the early months of the pandemic, stores struggled to stock their shelves, making local producers more attractive. In addition, some customers may have shifted to more organic products as widespread restaurant closures forced them to prepare more homecooked meals.
"The demand for organic and local and health-based food has certainly increased because of COVID," said Claire Strader, organic vegetable educator for Dane County Extension and the FairShare CSA Coalition.
A member survey conducted this year by FairShare CSA Coalition found that 95% of FairShare farms sold out of Community Supported Agriculture shares in 2020, compared with only about half of farms in 2019. A total of 36 farms — almost all of which are located in Wisconsin — responded to FairShare's 2020 survey, compared with 23 farms in the previous year.
Total CSA shares sold by Fair Share farms increased from 11,729 in 2019 to 13,310 shares in 2020 and 26 farms reported selling beyond their goals this past year. In addition, some farms sold out as early as February in 2020, while almost all had sold out by April. In previous years, CSA farms sold out by as late as June in some cases.
“That is a huge increase in the number of CSA shares that were sold out," Strader said. “This very local data does track on to these national trends that we’re hearing about."
A performance report released in October by Organic Produce Network and Category Partners found that total organic produce sales and volume saw continued double digit growth in the third quarter of 2020, with July-September sales growing 16% and volume up 15% compared with the same period in 2019.
“Once again, sales of organic fresh produce show no signs of slowing and continue to be a major growth opportunity for retailers across the country," Matt Seeley, CEO of Organic Produce Network, said in a statement. “As consumers continue to shift from conventional to organic produce, substitution is driving incremental dollars.”
Strader said part of that increased demand for CSA produce in particular likely had to do with concerns about shopping during the pandemic, and the increased human interaction that comes with it. As part of a CSA, members receive a variety of produce on an often weekly basis.
What's more, all but six farms who responded to FairShare's 2020 survey said they expect the demand for CSA produce to increase or remain the same in 2021.
“Because we don’t anticipate a big change with COVID until this summer or possibly later, and CSA shares are sold in the winter and early spring, they’re expecting that demand will stay the same," Strader said. "Some farms, frankly, are already sold out for 2021.”
Strader said CSA customer retention is based largely on quality produce, as well as production procedures, post-harvest handling and that overall connection between the producer and consumer — which largely shifted online in 2020 due to the pandemic.
To further help farmers take advantage of a growing interest in organic products, officials in the industry have announced a Growing Stronger Collaborative Conference, which will be held online from Feb. 22-27 and include combined programming from what was once five separate conferences.
"It just seemed like it would be a win-win all the way around to combine them and host one event," said Lori Stern, executive director of Spring Valley-based nonprofit Midwest Organic and Sustainable Education Service, one of the five organizations hosting the conference.
The online conference will include more than 60 workshops on topics ranging from production practices, business management and issues facing organic and sustainable farming — along with opportunities for roundtable discussions, meetings and conversations.
Fave 5: State government reporter Mitchell Schmidt shares his top stories of 2020
Choosing my five favorite stories of 2020 seems almost paradoxical.
This year has felt like one exhausting slog of pandemic stories, state Legislature updates and, oh yeah, a presidential election thrown in for good measure. Thanks to a split government, there's been no shortage of politically-charged stories here in Wisconsin and the partisan divide has, maybe unsurprisingly, felt as wide as ever throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
I don't know if "favorite" is the best way to describe them, but here are a few stories from 2020 that stood out to me:
Back in March, Gov. Tony Evers issued the state's first public health emergency in response to the then-emerging pandemic. At the time, Wisconsin had reported eight total cases of COVID-19.
As the pandemic progressed, positive cases and deaths climbed and state lawmakers battled over the appropriate response. In May, the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down Evers' stay-at-home order, a decision that still resonates today with the state's coronavirus-related measures.
One story I was particularly excited about before I officially started working for the State Journal was the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee. However, like most things this year, the pandemic drastically altered that plan.
In non-pandemic news, the state in October formally denied billions of dollars in state tax credits to Foxconn Technology Group — a story we managed to get before any other outlet in the state through records requests and sourcing.
Lastly, in November I worked on a story about how GOP-drawn legislative maps once again disproportionately benefited Republicans in state elections. Wisconsin is headed toward another legal battle next year when the next batch of 10-year maps are drawn.
Feel free to read my top stories below, or check out my other state government articles from this year, (by my count, there have been more than 300 so far).
Also, thanks to all the subscribers out there. This year has been challenging on so many people, so your support is so much appreciated.
Tony Evers declares public health emergency; 2 more COVID-19 coronavirus cases confirmed in Dane County
Gov. Tony Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the growing number of COVID-19 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, hours before …
In a 4-3 decision, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday struck down the state’s stay-at-home order, handing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers a d…
With the nation continuing to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNC Committee announced first that delegates and then that most convention …
Wisconsin is denying Foxconn Technology Group billions of dollars in state tax credits until officials with the company come to the table to d…
Continuing a decade-long trend in Wisconsin due in part to GOP-drawn legislative maps, Democratic candidates on Tuesday secured fewer legislat…