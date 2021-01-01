Organic farmers see increased demand during COVID-19 pandemic

“That is a huge increase in the number of CSA shares that were sold out," Strader said. “This very local data does track on to these national trends that we’re hearing about."

A performance report released in October by Organic Produce Network and Category Partners found that total organic produce sales and volume saw continued double digit growth in the third quarter of 2020, with July-September sales growing 16% and volume up 15% compared with the same period in 2019.

“Once again, sales of organic fresh produce show no signs of slowing and continue to be a major growth opportunity for retailers across the country," Matt Seeley, CEO of Organic Produce Network, said in a statement. “As consumers continue to shift from conventional to organic produce, substitution is driving incremental dollars.”

Strader said part of that increased demand for CSA produce in particular likely had to do with concerns about shopping during the pandemic, and the increased human interaction that comes with it. As part of a CSA, members receive a variety of produce on an often weekly basis.

What's more, all but six farms who responded to FairShare's 2020 survey said they expect the demand for CSA produce to increase or remain the same in 2021.