Orfordville president recalled, two months after he resigned

Voters in Orfordville recalled the village president last week, even though he had previously resigned under pressure.

Gary Phillips resigned in April after nearly 300 Orfordville residents petitioned for a recall election, saying he had failed to carry out his duties by putting himself in direct control of the police department and creating a hostile work environment.

At the time, Phillips said he resigned because he did not wish to force the village to spend money on a recall election. But since the petition had been certified, and after consulting with the state Elections Commission, Rock County clerk Lisa Tollefson said the village had to go ahead with the recall.

Last Tuesday, voters elected Dennis Burtness, who had been appointed to succeed Phillips in April, as his permanent replacement.

Burtness needed just one vote to win. His name was the the only option on the ballot, and there were no registered write-ins. Unofficial results showed Burtness received 75 votes to 1 write-in.

Voters will choose their next village board president in April 2023.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.