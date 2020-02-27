Opponents of F-35 fighter jets continue sounding alarm

“What is the point of assessing environmental impacts if those impacts are found to be severe and then they go ignored?” Rhodes-Conway said. “The final report indicates that there are lesser environmental impacts at three alternative sites. I recognize that a decision will be made by the USAF whether or not the city of Madison has any opinion on this matter, but I urge the Secretary of the Air Force to be true to the purpose and intent of the NEPA law.”

Ald. Rebecca Kemble, District 18, who represents an area near Truax, spoke of the neurological and physiological effects noise can have on a person. As local leaders, she and fellow Ald. Syed Abbas, District 12, are urging opposition to the fighter jets for the “sake of this community,” Abbas said.

“It’s up to us who live here, who live on the ground, who live with our neighbors, who literally take care of the water, to stand up for that and stand up for neighbors and say, ‘No, you can’t create a dead zone in our city.”

Opponents are also worried that, absent of extensive remediation, construction at the base would release pollutants into the air and water.