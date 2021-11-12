Operator says city's tiny house shelters need more insulation before homeless move in

The insulation is below standards for Wisconsin winters and should be upgraded, Konkel said. The shelters will provide an indoor temperature about 40 degrees above the outside temperature, meaning if it's 10 degrees outside it will feel like a still-chilly 50 degrees inside, said Tim Jones, facilities leader for MACH OneHealth.

The insulation ratings are below those for structures at nonprofit Occupy Madison's tiny hut village at 1901 Aberg Ave., and the nonprofit's tiny houses at 304 N. Third St., both on the East Side, Konkel and Jones said.

"We can do better," Konkel said, adding that some concern would be relieved if there was a congregate place people could be during the day when it's really cold. "I think people deserve better."

In coming days, MACH OneHealth hopes to retrofit the shelters with additional insulation similar to that installed in Occupy Madison's tiny huts.

The city has no objection to the operators retrofitting the shelters with more insulation, but wants to know what will be used, and is open to discussions about helping cover the cost, O'Keefe said.

Other issues

The city and MACH OneHealth are also addressing other issues.