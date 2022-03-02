Operating plan approved for proposed Madison library despite financial trepidations

Despite several members raising concerns about the city's tough financial situation, the Madison City Council signed off Tuesday on an operating plan for a proposed combined library, city services and park pavilion building in Reindahl Park.

Dubbed the "Imagination Center," the 16,000-square-foot, $16.1 million building would function as a new branch in the Madison Public Library system, but also offer space for other city agencies and nonprofits to deliver services to residents on the Far East Side.

Council members expressed unanimous support for the idea of the project. But the body ultimately voted 13-7 to approve the operating plan estimating $1.72 million in annual costs — an action required to free up money for further planning efforts.

Opponents said they worried the city's structural deficit — rising costs to maintain services outpacing the ability to bring in new revenue — and funding priorities in other areas could result in a financially untenable project.

"It's kind of impossible to vote against a new library, we all understand the benefits of it," Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, said. "But I have no idea what's going to happen to our budget in a couple years, and adding $1.7 million of unclaimed operating costs, I'm really concerned ... we're going to be in a situation where we're talking about layoffs."

How they voted: For: Alds. Syed Abbas, Christian Albouras, Brian Benford, Juliana Bennett, Sheri Carter, Tag Evers, Gary Halverson, Barbara Harrington-McKinney, Lindsay Lemmer, Charles Myadze, Mike Verveer, Regina Vidaver and Nasra Wehelie Against: Alds. Nikki Conklin, Jael Currie, Yannette Figueroa Cole, Grant Foster, Keith Furman, Patrick Heck and Arvina Martin

Supporters said the Imagination Center, which has been discussed for years, will fill an unmet need for the high proportions of people of color, youth and immigrants living near Reindahl Park, which is northwest of the East Washington Avenue and Portage Road intersection.

"It's a long time coming and if you've ever been in that area, you know there are no gathering spaces," Ald. Sheri Carter, 14th District, said. "This is an area that has really been waiting for this, and we can no longer afford to kick the can."

While approval of an operating plan was necessary to release $1.1 million in planning dollars included in the 2022 capital budget, the City Council would need to act in future budgets to actually fund the Imagination Center, which could open in mid- to late-2024.

The operating plan envisions 13 full-time equivalent positions and 13 part-time positions. The library would operate from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

A memo from city department heads identified $218,373 in potential operating cost savings, such as cutting part-time security monitor positions and adjusting hours to the library to staff it with one shift of employees instead of two.

The building would also include a 4,000-square-foot pavilion for the about 91-acre Reindahl Park. The bulk of construction money — $10.5 million — is eyed for the 2023 capital budget, and a remaining $4.5 million would be sought in private donations.

