Opening of parking garage, bike center at Judge Doyle Square pushed back to June

"When you're so close to completing a project, you want to get it done, open and occupied," city project manager George Austin said. "Everyone involved in the project is anxious to get this done and move onto the next stages."

The air transfer system was built in accordance with state-approved building plans. The city's Building Inspection division believes it was an oversight on the part of the state not to have required a change at the time of its review, the memo says.

The changes will cost between $50,000 and $250,000, but there is existing room in the project budget to cover the cost, Austin said.

The city has an agreement with Stone House Development to build a roughly $40 million, nine-story structure above the parking and commercial space that would provide 161 apartments. Stone House still hopes to start construction about June 1, with occupancy around June 2021.

The existing Government East ramp will stay open during the extended construction period for the new garage and will be razed in the summer.