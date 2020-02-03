Opening of parking garage, bike center at Judge Doyle Square pushed back to June

In another setback for the $175 million Judge Doyle Square project in Downtown Madison, an inadequate air transfer system is forcing the city to delay opening a public parking garage and bike center until June.
The latest delay will also push back demolition of the aging Government East parking garage but is not expected to delay the start of construction of a hotel and apartments, city officials said.
The redevelopment, which also will include commercial space and parking on the blocks that hold Government East and the landmark Madison Municipal Building, has been long plagued by setbacks.
Currently, the city is completing a $50.4 million parking structure on the Municipal Building block that includes a 560-space underground parking garage and first-floor commercial space, including the bike center to be operated by Freewheel Community Bike Shop. That's topped by two floors of parking with 148 more spaces above the commercial space.
The city intended to open the underground garage by October 2019, then by the end of the year, and then, due to the early onset of winter, the holidays and other factors, last month.
But recently, city building inspectors found the garage's air ducts lack a two-hour fire rating and must be changed before an occupancy permit can be issued. The remedial work is expected to last into April or May, meaning the garage and 3,500-square-foot bike center won't open until around June 1, a memo from the city's Judge Doyle Project Coordination Team says.
"When you're so close to completing a project, you want to get it done, open and occupied," city project manager George Austin said. "Everyone involved in the project is anxious to get this done and move onto the next stages."
The air transfer system was built in accordance with state-approved building plans. The city's Building Inspection division believes it was an oversight on the part of the state not to have required a change at the time of its review, the memo says.
The changes will cost between $50,000 and $250,000, but there is existing room in the project budget to cover the cost, Austin said.
The city has an agreement with Stone House Development to build a roughly $40 million, nine-story structure above the parking and commercial space that would provide 161 apartments. Stone House still hopes to start construction about June 1, with occupancy around June 2021.
The existing Government East ramp will stay open during the extended construction period for the new garage and will be razed in the summer.
The city has received a low bid of $709,300 to demolish Government East, but the delay for the air duct work in the new garage will likely raise demolition costs due to rising labor costs and a need for safety measures to protect operations at the adjacent Great Dane restaurant outdoor patio, which opens this spring, the memo says.
"The delay (to opening the new garage) is unfortunate, not so much because of the timing but because of the increased costs," said Downtown Ald. Mike Verveer, 4th District.
In 2016, after failed attempts to advance a project, the city chose Beitler Real Estate Services of Chicago to develop both blocks. But the sides had disputes, and a year ago the City Council approved paying Beitler $700,000 to give up rights on the Municipal Building block. The city then issued a new request for proposals and ultimately chose Stone House for that block.
Beitler has received approvals to build a roughly 250-room hotel to serve Monona Terrace on the Government East block and must start construction within 18 months of demolition of the parking garage, and then has another 12 months to get final approvals and start construction on a second phase tower that would provide housing on that block.
In recent months, Beitler informed the city it has formed a development team for the hotel and met with city staff to discuss key issues, Austin said. Verveer said he's encouraged by the conversations and sees potential for starting hotel construction sooner than anticipated.