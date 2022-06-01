Open swim: Madison, Dane County partner on clean beach initiative

Swimmers at Madison’s Warner Park Beach will enjoy cleaner water this year thanks to a treatment system designed to turn the often algae-infested beach into a natural swimming pool.

The system, developed jointly by Dane County and the city of Madison and known as a “clean beach corridor,” effectively walls off a section of Lake Mendota for special treatment.

City and county officials say the idea is to provide families with an affordable, safe and reliable place to swim in lakes laden with fertilizers that trigger toxic algae blooms, which force frequent beach closures.

An impermeable plastic curtain extends from the surface to the bottom of the lake, cordoning off the water around the beach. A filtration system on shore uses sand and ultraviolet light to remove harmful bacteria and algae.

It’s like a swimming pool without chemicals, said John Reimer, assistant director of the Dane County Land and Water Resources Department, who designed the first such system more than a decade ago while working for the city of Madison.

“The really amazing thing about clean beach corridors is how they can fend off algae even in peak periods of nearby blooms,” said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway. “Which makes sure families can have a safe place and a free place to go swimming even in the height of summer.”

Under terms of the partnership, the county covered the roughly $90,000 cost to install the system, which the city will pay to operate.

The city also spent about $700,000 on a building to house the pump alongside bathrooms and a picnic shelter. Rooftop solar panels installed by the city’s “Green Power Team” will offset the electricity used to run the pumps.

Plans call for a second enclosure at Tenney Park to open in 2024, while the city and county are reviewing other potential sites.

Bob Putzer praised the effort after swimming at the Warner Park Beach enclosure Wednesday.

“It’s cleaning up so you can see the bottom,” said Putzer, 77. “I swim at the Princeton Club every day, but I’m glad to come here because you’re right next to God and nature.”

Is it safe to swim? Madison and Dane County's public health department monitors water conditions at 18 public beaches between Memorial Day and Labor Day for harmful bacteria and algae. To check water reports and which beaches are open visit go.madison.com/beach-conditions.

While working to reduce the agricultural runoff that contributes to algae blooms, Reimer said he wanted to find a more immediate solution to increase lake access.

After he experimented with other ways to keep algae out of swimming areas, Reimer and his colleagues from UW-Madison and Public Health Madison and Dane County came up with what he calls an “in-situ swimming pool.”

They installed the experimental system at Brittingham Beach in 2011, and it was an instant hit.

“People started coming to it. They saw the water was clear, and they wanted to enjoy it,” Reimer said. “It kind of revitalized that area.”

That system was later moved to Bernie’s Beach, where it remains today. Dane County went on to construct two other filtration systems at Mendota County and Goodland County parks, where they helped reduce the number of beach closures from about 25 days per year to around two.

“The county has had great success with these clean beach corridors,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “We know the multiple benefits of getting kids and families outside for safe, fun recreation.”

Former State Journal reporter Erin Gretzinger contributed to this report.

