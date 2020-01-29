Open house on Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan set for Thursday

Madison residents will have the chance to weigh in on the future of the former Oscar Mayer property and surrounding area on the north side at a public meeting Thursday.
For nearly 100 years, the Oscar Mayer plant at 910 Mayer Ave. was in operation on the north side and served as an integral part of the neighborhood’s character.
“While its closure had a devastating impact to many, it created an opportunity and was the catalyst for reconsidering the future of an entire industrial corridor in close proximity to downtown, equipped with a strong regional transportation network, and significant building infrastructure assets,” according to a draft of the Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan.
The special area plan, released by the city Jan. 23, will be used to guide the future reuse and redevelopment of the area surrounding the former manufacturing plan. The plan area is roughly bounded by Packers and Pennsylvania Avenue on the east, Aberg Avenue on the north, and Fordem and North Sherman Avenue to the west.
The plan builds off of the Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment, which explored the area’s role in the regional economy and set redevelopment priorities.
At the public meeting Jan. 30, city staff and a consultant team comprised of Vandewalle & Associates and EQT By Design will present the draft plan at the newly renovated 910 Oscar at OM Station, which is the former Oscar Mayer office building. The meeting is at 6 p.m.
Specifically, the special area plan will be used as a guide for subdivisions, zoning, economic development policies, proposed public infrastructure investment and timing. It outlines recommendations and strategies around areas that include land use and transportation, housing, the economy and sustainability.
The draft plan zeroes in on the potential development or redevelopment of almost 425 acres of land, much of which is controlled by eight major property owners. The largest property owner, Reich Brothers Holdings and Rabin Worldwide, own the 72-acre former Oscar Mayer site.
“Given the site’s tremendous opportunity, the current owners are improving and re-tenanting viable spaces and repositioning the remainder for longterm success, while actively working to separate the facility’s infrastructure to prepare the site for reuse,” according to the plan.
Also, Metro Transit is discussing adding a satellite facility on the northern end of the Oscar Mayer site.
Redeveloping the former industrial corridor into will be challenging, especially because it is located in the heart of existing neighborhoods, the plan states.
“Successful redevelopment of an industrial corridor into a vibrant and inclusive mixed-use district does not happen by accident,” according to the plan. “Visionary planning, strategic public investment, intentional and targeted developer and business recruitment, attention to design and public private partnerships are necessary parts of the proactive implementation necessary to optimize tax base replacement and achieve the vision.”
