Open house on Oscar Mayer Special Area Plan set for Thursday

“Given the site’s tremendous opportunity, the current owners are improving and re-tenanting viable spaces and repositioning the remainder for longterm success, while actively working to separate the facility’s infrastructure to prepare the site for reuse,” according to the plan.

Also, Metro Transit is discussing adding a satellite facility on the northern end of the Oscar Mayer site.

Redeveloping the former industrial corridor into will be challenging, especially because it is located in the heart of existing neighborhoods, the plan states.

“Successful redevelopment of an industrial corridor into a vibrant and inclusive mixed-use district does not happen by accident,” according to the plan. “Visionary planning, strategic public investment, intentional and targeted developer and business recruitment, attention to design and public private partnerships are necessary parts of the proactive implementation necessary to optimize tax base replacement and achieve the vision.”

